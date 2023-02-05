Find Out Who Won at the 65th GRAMMY Awards - Complete List of Winners!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GRAMMY Awards airing February 5 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Feb. 05, 2023  

Tonight, February 5, 2023, the GRAMMY Awards aired live on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Beyoncé made history as the most awarded artist in GRAMMYs history. Kim Petras also made history has the first transgender woman to win the GRAMMY for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

As previously announced, Into the Woods won the GRAMMY for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Presenters included First Lady, Jill Biden, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Cardi B, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain.

Performers included Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Harry Styles, Queen Latifah, Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crowe, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, and more.

Note: Winners marked as **WINNER**

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Award Nominations

Record Of The Year

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA
"Easy On Me" - Adele
"BREAK MY SOUL" - Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
"Woman" - Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo **WINNER**
"As It Was" - Harry Styles

Album Of The Year

Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Special - Lizzo
Harry's House - Harry Styles **WINNER**

Song Of The Year

"abcdefu" - Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
"About Damn Time" - Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"As It Was" - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
"Bad Habit" - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
"BREAK MY SOUL" - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"Easy On Me" ­- Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
"GOD DID" - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
"The Heart Part 5" - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) **WINNER**

Best New Artist

Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Samara Joy **WINNER**
Latto
Måneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg

Best Country Album

"Growin' Up" Luke Combs
"Palomino" Miranda Lambert
"Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville" Ashley McBryde
"Humble Quest" Maren Morris
"A Beautiful Time" Willie Nelson **WINNER**

Best Song Written For Visual Media

"Be Alive" [From King Richard] - Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"Carolina" [From Where The Crawdads Sing] - Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
"Hold My Hand" [From Top Gun: Maverick] - Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
"Keep Rising (The Woman King)" [From The Woman King] - Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo)
"Nobody Like U" [From Turning Red] - Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
"We Don't Talk About Bruno" [From Encanto] - Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast) **WINNER**

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Don't Shut Me Down" by ABBA
"Bam Bam" by Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
"My Universe" by Coldplay & BTS
"I Like You (A Happier Song)" by Post Malone & Doja Cat
"Unholy" by Sam Smith & Kim Petras **WINNER**

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay
Special - Lizzo
Harry's House - Harry Styles **WINNER**

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Easy On Me" by Adele **WINNER**
"Moscow Mule" by Bad Bunny
"Woman" by Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy
"About Damn Time" by Lizzo
"As It Was" by Harry Styles

Best Rap Album

"God Did" by DJ Khaled
"I Never Liked You" by Future
"Come Home the Kids Miss You" by Jack Harlow
"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" by Kendrick Lamar **WINNER**
"It's Almost Dry" by Pusha T

Best Comedy Album

"The Closer," Dave Chappelle **WINNER**
"Comedy Monster," Jim Gaffigan
"A Little Brains, A Little Talent," Randy Rainbow
"Sorry," Louis C.K.
"We All Scream," Patton Oswalt

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

RENAISSANCE- Beyoncé **WINNER**
Fragments - Bonobo
Diplo - Diplo
The Last Goodbye - ODESZA
Surrender - RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Rock Song

"Black Summer" - Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
"Blackout" - Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile) **WINNER**
"Harmonia's Dream" - Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
"Patient Number 9" - John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Alternative Music Album

WE - Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You - Big Thief
Fossora - Björk
Wet Leg - Wet Leg **WINNER**
Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

"VIRGO'S GROOVE" - Beyoncé
"Here With Me" - Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
"Over" - Lucky Daye
"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long **WINNER**
"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

"CUFF IT" - Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé) **WINNER**
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
"Hrs & Hrs" - Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis "Kuk" Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)
"Hurt Me So Good" - Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Rap Performance

"GOD DID" - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Vegas" - Doja Cat
"pushin P" - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" - Hitkidd & GloRilla
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar **WINNER**

Best Rap Song

"Churchill Downs" - Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
"GOD DID" - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
"The Heart Part 5" - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) **WINNER**
"pushin P" - Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)
"WAIT FOR U" - Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst" - Kelsea Ballerini
"Something In The Orange" - Zach Bryan
"In His Arms" - Miranda Lambert
"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris
"Live Forever" - Willie Nelson **WINNER**

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live At APPARATUS - The Baylor Project
Linger Awhile - Samara Joy **WINNER**
Fade To Black - Carmen Lundy
Fifty - The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester
Ghost Song - Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Música Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 - Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny **WINNER**
LEGENDADDY - Daddy Yankee
La 167 - Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento - Cimafunk
Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte
Alegoría - Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez
MOTOMAMI - Rosalía **WINNER**

Best American Roots Song

"Bright Star" - Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
"Forever" - Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
"High And Lonesome" - T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) **WINNER**
"Prodigal Daughter" - Tim O'Brien & Aoife O'Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell)
"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile **WINNER**
Things Happen That Way - Dr. John
Good To Be... - Keb' Mo'
Raise the Roof - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That... - Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini - Burna Boy
Queen Of Sheba - Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
Sakura - Masa Takumi **WINNER**

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious - Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems - Amanda Gorman
Hiding In Plain View - Malcolm-Jamal Warner
The Poet Who Sat By The Door - J. Ivy **WINNER**
You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. - Amir Sulaiman

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media

"Aliens: Fireteam Elite" - Austin Wintory, composer
"Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök" - Stephanie Economou, composer **WINNER**
"Call Of Duty®: Vanguard" - Bear McCreary, composer
"Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy" - Richard Jacques, composer
"Old World" - Christopher Tin, composer

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr. **WINNER**
The-Dream
Laura Veltz

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story - Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers **WINNER**
Aspire - JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
A Concert For Ukraine - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
The Lost Birds - Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Adele and Lizzo Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Beyoncé Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

