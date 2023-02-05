Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
INTO THE WOODS Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album

INTO THE WOODS Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album

The televised GRAMMY Awards ceremony will air tonight at 8:00 pm ET on CBS.

Feb. 05, 2023  

Tonight, February 5, the 65th GRAMMY Awards air on CBS, and of the 86 categories, Broadway fans care about just one- Best Musical Theater Album. Lucky for us, the winner has been announced ahead of the broadcast, as a part of the Premiere Ceremony hosted by Randy Rainbow.

The winner of the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album is Into the Woods. The other nominees were Caroline, Or Change, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Six: Live On Opening Night, and A Strange Loop.

Stay updated with the latest winners as we update live winners here.

Written by Stephen Sondheim, the album features Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Patina Miller, and Phillipa Soo. The album was produced by Rob Berman and Sean Patrick Flahaven.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Encanto sountrack also won the GRAMMY for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media during the pre-ceremony.

Listen to the full album here:

Which cast recordings were eligible?

For the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, recordings must be released between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022.

Which shows have won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in years past?

The last ten recipients were: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, The Band's Visit, Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple, Hamilton, Beautiful, Kinky Boots, and Once.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
National Tour of INTO THE WOODS Extends Boston Engagement Photo
National Tour of INTO THE WOODS Extends Boston Engagement
The national touring production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award®-winning triumph, Into the Woods, has been extended in Boston by popular demand. The limited engagement will now play for two weeks only from March 21-April 2 at Emerson Colonial Theatre.
Complete Cast and Additional Cities Announced For INTO THE WOODS Tour Photo
Complete Cast and Additional Cities Announced For INTO THE WOODS Tour
The complete cast and additional cities have been announced for the highly anticipated limited engagements of across the United States of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, beginning February 2023 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, following preview performances in Buffalo, NY. Find out how to get tickets here.
Interview: Diane Phelan on Taking INTO THE WOODS On Tour Photo
Interview: Diane Phelan on Taking INTO THE WOODS On Tour
Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Diane Phelan, set to star as Cinderella in the tour of Into the Woods! See if Into the Woods is coming to your city, how to purchase tickets, and more.

From This Author - Team BWW


Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 2/5/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 2/5/2023
February 5, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Broadway Jukebox: Songs for Black History MonthBroadway Jukebox: Songs for Black History Month
February 4, 2023

Enjoy songs from musicals like Ragtime, Ain't Misbehavin', Memphis, Motown, Caroline, Or Change, Dreamgirls, The Color Purple, Showboat, Fela!, Jelly's Last Jam, Raisin, Hamilton, The Lion King, The Wiz and so many more!
Interview: Cheryl L. West & Kenneth L. Roberson Explain the Story of SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!Interview: Cheryl L. West & Kenneth L. Roberson Explain the Story of SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!
February 4, 2023

As Ford’s Theatre gears up for the spring 2023 musical, SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!, director Kenneth L. Roberson and playwright Cheryl L. West had a conversation with Director of Artistic Programming José Carrasquillo.
What is the West End and How Does It Compare to Broadway?What is the West End and How Does It Compare to Broadway?
February 4, 2023

Considered by some as the theatre capital of the world, London is home to the West End. What exactly is West End theatre all about? How many West End theatres are there? Is the West End like Broadway? We have all the details!
George Santos Falsely Claimed He Produced Broadway's Biggest Financial FlopGeorge Santos Falsely Claimed He Produced Broadway's Biggest Financial Flop
February 3, 2023

During his run for Congress in 2021, Santos reportedly claimed to potential donors he was a producer on the musical Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark.
share