INTO THE WOODS Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album

Tonight, February 5, the 65th GRAMMY Awards air on CBS, and of the 86 categories, Broadway fans care about just one- Best Musical Theater Album. Lucky for us, the winner has been announced ahead of the broadcast, as a part of the Premiere Ceremony hosted by Randy Rainbow.

The winner of the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album is Into the Woods. The other nominees were Caroline, Or Change, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Six: Live On Opening Night, and A Strange Loop.

Written by Stephen Sondheim, the album features Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Patina Miller, and Phillipa Soo. The album was produced by Rob Berman and Sean Patrick Flahaven.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Encanto sountrack also won the GRAMMY for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media during the pre-ceremony.

Which cast recordings were eligible?

For the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, recordings must be released between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022.

Which shows have won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in years past?

The last ten recipients were: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, The Band's Visit, Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple, Hamilton, Beautiful, Kinky Boots, and Once.