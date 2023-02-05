Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Beyoncé Makes History as Most Awarded Artist in GRAMMYs History

Beyoncé won for Best Electronic/Dance Music Album

Feb. 05, 2023  

After her win for Best Electronic/Dance Music Album, Beyoncé has made history as the most GRAMMY Awarded artist in history with 32 wins.

Check out the complete list of winners here.

Beyoncé released her latest studio album "Renaissance," in July. It features hit singles "BREAK MY SOUL" and "CUFF IT." Check out the complete list of her upcoming tour dates here.

Beyoncé released her last solo album, "The Gift," a companion album to Disney's live action remake of The Lion King, in 2019. The album was followed by her short film, Black Is King, in 2020. Her last solo studio album was "Lemonade," released in 2016.

Beyoncé wrote and performed "Be Alive," which was featured on the soundtrack for King Richard and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Beyoncé's other film work includes Dreamgirls, Epic, Obsessed, Cadillac Records, The Pink Panther, Fade to Black, The Fighting Temptations, Carmen: A Hip Hopera, and Austin Powers.

Photo courtesy of CBS.



