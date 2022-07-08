Festival Of Cinema NYC to Return For Its 6th Year, Showcasing 124 Independent Films
The festival opens with the New York premiere of Casey Nelson & Marchelle Thurman's Black, White and the Greys.
Festival of Cinema NYC will return for its 6th year, as a live in-person 10-day event, August 5 - August 14. Taking place at the Regal UA Midway theater in Forest Hills, Queens, FOC NYC will showcase 124 independent films from more than 25 countries, with over 90 anticipated filmmakers to be in attendance. The festival opens with the New York premiere of Casey Nelson & Marchelle Thurman's Black, White and the Greys, and closes with the New York Premiere screening of Michael Glover Smith's Relative.
The premiere rich film festival includes 12 world premieres, 7 North American premieres, and 13 East Coast premieres. World premieres include Christopher Jackson's The Beast Comes at Midnight, Yalda Jebelli's Jamshidieh, and Kim Johnson's Wishing For Wings. North American premieres include Florian Hessique 's In the Moment, Heimir Bjarnason's Redux, and Yves Matthey's Wet Dogs.
Next month will mark the festival's return to the Queens Library at Forest Hills as a second screening location for the first time since 2019 as FOC NYC continues to expand its footprint back to its pre-pandemic glory. Programming at the library will includes short film screenings, seminars and special guest speakers - all of which will be offered free to the public. Seminars include a discussion and film presentation with Face To Face Films founder and director Anthony Laura. Guest speaker Pamala Buzick Kim, Executive Director of the non-profit organization Free The Work, will lead a discussion on the challenges of increasing diversity behind the camera during a time when the rights of women and LGBTQ individuals are actively under assault. Other seminars will cover film industry topics such as film distribution and new approaches to doing press and PR to promote independent films today.
Festival of Cinema NYC Founder and Executive Director Jayson Simba, said, "This year's edition of the film festival continues to build on the success and growth we experienced last year highlighted by our return to the Queens Library for free films, panels and talks. This year, we have also worked hard to find amazing films from all over the world to present to our FOC NYC film fans, while also celebrating our local filmmakers and the community we call home."
Emily and the Magic Journey
Among the additions to FOC NYC, will be a pre-launch party inside Resorts World NYC's famous 360º Bar and Lounge (110-0 Rockaway Blvd) on Thursday, August 4. On Sunday August 7, the festival will hold its first ever family day, highlighted by the screening of Marcus Ovnell's children's fantasy film, Emily and the Magic Journey.
Casey Nelson & Marchelle Thurman's family drama Black White and the Greys opens the film festival things off on Friday, August 5. The film follows a young couple and their daughter whose lives are upended by the pandemic and the realities of the quarantine, job loss and the gradual discovery that their beliefs simply don't align on many important issues. The film will be preceded by a screening of Kary Sarrey's short film Song of the Same Night.
Michael Glover Smith's ensemble dramedy Relative closes FOC NYC on Saturday, August 13. The film stars Wendy Robie (Twin Peaks) and Steppenwolf Theater legend Francis Guinan as the parents of a family dealing with separations, new romances, and empty-nesting following the college graduation of their son (played by The Walking Dead's Cameron Scott Roberts). The film will be preceded by a screening of Maria Juranic's short film A Feast That Never Comes.
The Beast Comes at Midnight, In the Moment, Wet Dogs
World premieres include Christopher Jackson's The Beast Comes at Midnight, where two teens come to the realization that their town is being terrorized by a werewolf. The Midnight Madness Horror film features Eric Roberts. Yalda Jebelli's Jamshidieh looks at a couple dealing with a tragic incident that may tie them to a murder investigation, and Kim Johnson's documentary Wishing For Wings focuses on the experiences of a shy middle-class librarian who teaches teenage boys in prison. Among the films making their North American premieres are Florian Hessique's drama In the Moment about the struggles of a ranch hand's return from a fall-induced coma which lasted ten years. Heimir Bjarnason's Icelandic drama Redux follows the lives of three characters whose lives intertwine amidst buried secrets and small town corruption, and Yves Matthey's Swiss road film Wet Dogs where a woman takes her best friend on a trip to "escape" from a cancer diagnosis.
Sign the Show, Goodbye, Petrushka, The Justice of Bunny King
Additional highlights include Cat Brewer's documentary Sign the Show which shines a light on Deaf and HoH community members, American Sign Language interpreters, and includes interviews with over 50 artists, including Kelly Clarkson, D.L. Hughley, Waka Flocka Flame, DJ Whoo Kid, and André 3000 focusing on the challenges and barriers faced by the Deaf/HoH community. Joss Refauvelet's thriller Aamal about a woman Chained to a pickup truck and abandoned in the California desert with a gun as her only apparent means of escape makes its East Coast premiere. Nicola Rose's female coming-of-age comedy Goodbye, Petrushka follows a young woman (Lizzie Kehoe) as she journeys from New York to Paris as she battles wacky French bureaucrats, nannying for the Parisian family from hell, and a toxic relationship, as she tries to achieve her dreams. Gaysorn Thavat's The Justice of Bunny King focuses on a headstrong mother of two with a sketchy past, who earns her keep by washing windows at traﬃc lights. Using her razor-sharp wit to charm money from gridlocked motorists, she saves every cent to get back the custody of her kids, but now she must race against the clock or all of her hard work could go for naught.
Festival of Cinema NYC will culminate with an award dinner celebration on Sunday August 14, at the JCAL Jamaica Performing Arts Center in Jamaica, Queens, where films in competition will vie for awards in 17 Categories.
This year Festival of Cinema NYC is introducing the sale of ticket bundles along with All-Access VIP passes. Attendees can purchase tickets in bundles of 10 or 15 at a discounted rate. All-Access passes will offer the largest discount and include entry into the Award DInner Ceremony on August 14th. Regular ticket prices are $17 per film block. Opening and Closing Night tickets are priced at $30 and include entry and a drink to the afterparty.
Individual tickets, bundles and VIP passes can be purchased by visiting www.FestivalofCinemaNYC.com (Discounts to individual tickets purchases will be offered at the door for Senior Citizens, SAG-AFTRA members, Resorts World NYC Genting Rewards members, members of the Queens Economic Development Corporation, the Forest Hills Asian Association, the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce, the Queens Chamber of Commerce, and members Community Board 6.)
The 2022 Festival of Cinema NYC is funded in part by the Mosaic Network and Fund in The New York Community Trust; Resorts World Gives; The Mathis-Pfohl Foundation; The NYSCA Recovery Fund, and is supported and made possible, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. Other sponsors for the 2022 festival include Regal Cinemas; Final Draft; Soundview Media Partners, and Simple DCP.
To purchase tickets and learn more information about the festival, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184852®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.festivalofcinemanyc.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
2022 FESTIVAL OF CINEMA NYC OFFICIAL SELECTIONS
OPENING NIGHT SELECTION
Black White and the Greys
Directors: Casey Nelson & Marchelle Thurman
Country: United States; Running Time: 99 min
Jordie and Caleb Grey have a seemingly perfect life. They've been married for seven years and have an adorable, precocious five-year-old daughter named Millie. Of course they have their ups and downs but for the most part they're happy. That all changes when a nationwide pandemic hits, and the couple are forced to quarantine together. Caleb loses his job and becomes a stay-at- home dad, while Jordie is tasked with being the sole breadwinner and working from home. As various events of 2020 unfold - the death of Kobe Bryant, Covid, 'The Black Lives Matter' movement, a wave of Cancel Culture in Caleb's field, etc... The couple gradually discovers that their beliefs simply don't align on many important issues.
Preceded by
Song of the Same Night
Director: Kary Sarrey
Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min
CLOSING NIGHT SELECTION
Relative
Director: Michael Glover Smith
Country: United States; Running Time: 97 min
This Chicago-made dramedy stars Wendy Robie (Twin Peaks) and Steppenwolf Theater legend Francis Guinan as the parents of a family at a crossroads. How will the Frank family handle separations, new romances, and empty-nesting following the college graduation of Benji (played by The Walking Dead's Cameron Scott Roberts), the youngest member of their clan? Time, love, family reunions and online proclivities test all of the characters in this ensemble film.
Preceded by
A Feast That Never Comes
Director: Maria Juranic
Country: United States; Running Time: 17 min
ADDITIONAL NARRATIVE FEATURES
A Thousand Hours East Coast Premiere
Director: Carl Moberg
Countries: Sweden/Denmark; Running Time: 101 min
Anna's and Thomas' bandmate was not supposed to die. And Anna was not supposed to kiss Thomas in the aftermath. Nor was she supposed to leave everything and move to Berlin. And Thomas was most certainly not supposed to just show up in Berlin one day, when she's gotten a new life and moved on from him. But music has its own way.
Aamal East Coast Premiere
Director: Joss Refauvelet
Country: United States; Running Time: 87 min
Chained to a pickup truck and abandoned in the California desert with a gun as her only apparent means of escape, a young woman must unravel her captor's twisted scheme before she is undone herself.
The Beast Comes at Midnight World Premiere
Director: Christopher Jackson
Country: United States; Running Time: 85 min
Tuff, a teenage outcast, is struggling to grow his failing live stream which centers around his family heritage of slideshows and carnivals. After a series of animal attacks begin making headlines in town, Tuff begins to suspect that the attacks could be the work of something more sinister. When Mary, one of the most popular girls at school, reveals that she's a long time fan of Tuff's live stream, the two begin a journey to uncover the truth about the attacks and discover that a real life werewolf is in their rural Florida town!
Borrowed
Director: Carlos Rafael Betancourt
Country: United States; Running Time: 92 min
David, a middle aged painter and former Navy officer living in a secluded but beautiful shoreline house in the Florida Keys, breaks his willful isolation to do a portrait of a very special guest: young, edgy and openly gay Justin; but as the date takes an unexpected turn, David must do everything in his power to keep control of the situation while discovering Justin's true intentions.
Don't Talk to Strangers
Directors: Ryan Lacen & Anthony Baldino
Country: Ireland; Running Time: 84 min
Emmy's family has always been different, for starters they all have gone dangerously insane at the age of thirty. Now, with her own thirtieth birthday looming, Emmy decides to travel to Ireland to uncover answers to what may be a life-long family curse. It's there that she tracks down Patrick, a stranger whose own family may have had ties to hers. Now, as Emmy grows closer to the answers to her family curse, she finds herself caught in the middle of a dangerous affair.
Eagle Knight
Director: Alejandro Blazquez
Country: Mexico; Running Time: 98 min
After high school is over three friends most choose their paths in life. Pastor dreams of flying and the love of Flor, her jealous brother Nacho gets seduced by crime.
Emily and the Magic Journey
Director: Marcus Ovnell
Country: Sweden; Running Time: 85 min
Emily and her mother live alone after losing her father. She wants to help her mother find happiness and to learn about the father she never knew. When Emily finds a mysterious chest that transports her to a magical world, she meets fantastic and mythical creatures that become her new friends. After discovering her new friends are in danger, Emily must face her worst fear to complete her journey.
Esme, My Love
Director: Cory Choy
Country: United States; Running Time: 105 min
When Hannah notices the symptoms of a terminal and painful illness in her aloof daughter, Esme, she decides to take her on a trip to their abandoned family farm in a desperate attempt to connect before they have to say goodbye. Inspired by true events and starring Stacey Weckstein and a 9-year-old Audrey Grace Marshall, Esme, My Love is a suspenseful meditation on love, loss, family, and magic.
Goodbye, Petrushka
Director: Nicola Rose
Country: United States; Running Time: 100 min
Claire, 19, is a bit of an oddball: a romantic, a puppeteer, and a fish out of water at college. After one appalling class too many, Claire hits a breaking point. Right around that same time, she has a chance meeting with an intriguing Frenchman named Thibaut, a figure skater at the end of his career. That's when Claire decides it's time for a change. She allows her crazy, rich best friend Julia to talk her into an impulsive move from New York to Paris. There, the starry-eyed Claire meets Thibaut again and they embark on a unique project together. But from there, nothing in Paris quite goes as Claire planned. Whether she's battling wacky French bureaucrats, nannying for the Parisian family from hell, embarrassing herself in front of Thibaut, or finding her way through a toxic relationship - Claire's stint in Paris is one faux pas after another.
Happy FKIN Sunshine East Coast Premiere
Director: Derek Diorio
Country: Canada; Running Time: 98 min
Ronnie Weston and her brother Will live in a one mill town. When the mill workers go on strike, the future for their family looks bleak. Fortunately, Ronnie has found a brisk business selling weed. When Will wants to start a band, Ronnie uses her weed profits to buy Will an electric guitar. Against everybody's advice, Will enlists local outcast Artie Porter as the bass player. Artie spends his days allegedly partying with heavy metal icons and getting fellatio from rock and roll legends - or so he says. Artie's lies cause instant conflict within the band, especially with Vince, the egotistical lead singer. But the musical chemistry is undeniable, and Will feels that his band just might hit the big time. If they can survive their dying town...and each other.
Implanted
Director: Fabien Dufils
Country: United States; Running Time: 93 min
Sarah, a struggling young woman, becomes a test subject for an experimental medical AI implant. When the implant turns sinister and takes control of her body, Sarah fights to survive with only one choice: to live or die.
In Her Name
Director: Sarah Carter
Country: United States; Running Time: 142 min
After decades of radio silence and their mother's recent suicide, family bankruptcy conspires to reunite estranged and wildly incompatible sisters as they face the weird business involved in their egolomaniacal artist father's terminal prognosis. The film begins when Fiona unexpectedly arrives at Freya and Marv's doorstep to sell their home before the bank can get to it. Only then does Fiona learn that her dad is dying and her sister's life is, in her opinion, out of control. Against their wishes, Fiona is compelled to stay. Mirroring an absurd level of denial and delusion over the course of a few days together, the three of them undergo a series of alchemical revelations that unravel their twisted narratives. Their lives are no less tragic but finally, they know love.
In the Moment North American Premiere
Director: Florian Hessique
Country: France; Running Time: 84 min
After a fall from a horse that left him in a coma for almost ten years, Joshua returns to the stables he knew so well. Greeted by Mario and Alice, he recognizes nothing and no one. Throughout this day, the latter will try everything to revive some memories in the head of the one they were so close to, but who today seems to be a complete stranger.
Jamshidieh World Premiere
Director: Yalda Jebelli
Country: Iran; Running Time: 91 min
After Taraneh and Amir get into a street fight, things get complicated when the taxi driver involved dies. Taraneh wants to make sure they didn't cause any harm to the man, but it comes at a price opening up a simple death to a murder investigation. Should she stay silent, there would not be any further scrutinization. What Taraneh will choose, puts their marriage in test.
The Justice of Bunny King
Director: Gaysorn Thavat
Country: New Zealand; Running Time: 101 min
Bunny King (Davis), a headstrong mother of two with a sketchy past, earns her keep by washing windows at traﬃc lights. Using her razor-sharp wit to charm money from gridlocked motorists, she saves every cent to get back the custody of her kids. After promising her daughter a birthday party, Bunny must fight the social services and break the rules to keep her word, but in doing so risks losing her children altogether. Accompanied by her niece Tonya (Thomasin McKenzie), a fierce teenager running away from home, Bunny is in a race against the clock and headed towards an epic showdown with the authorities.
Man with Shadow
Director: Ema Kugler
Country: Slovenia; Running Time: 100 min
Genetic code forces people to reproduce. Infants have no choice: they become a part of this world without any will of their own, and as completely helpless beings they are subjected to training in the civilizational norms... Is anything else possible at all?
Nobody Famous
Director: Elizabeth Ahlstrom
Country: United States; Running Time: 69 min
The Pozo-Seco Singers were an American folk band that experienced national commercial success during the 1960s. Comprised of Susan Taylor, Don Williams and Lofton Kline, the trio hailed out of Corpus Christi, TX, but once they signed to Columbia Records, their music went national. They are perhaps best known for their 1966 hit "Time" but that was just one moment in their acclaimed history. Susan Taylor was the lead singer. She is best known as Taylor Pie, but with her overly friendly, always smiling, and lighthearted humorous persona she prefers to be simply be called "Pie".
Redux North American Premiere
Director: Heimir Bjarnason
Country: Iceland; Running Time: 92 min
In an idyllic Southern Icelandic village, we follow the lives of three characters, each dealing with loss, regret, life's paths and dark pasts. Ragna, an aimless delivery woman with aspirations of ambition, finds her world upended when Júlíus, her half-brother, mysteriously disappears in the wake of his wife's sudden death. Meanwhile, the deceased wife's sister, Arna, starts to uncover darker truths as she discovers a bleak trail of buried secrets and small town corruption, all in the name of loyalty and family.
Turbo Cola
Director: Luke Covert
Country: United States; Running Time: 95 min
With all of his friends headed to a party on the last night of 1999, Austin takes an extra shift at the Quality Mart gas station and is forced to look down the barrel of what it means to graduate high school and face a future stuck in his middle of nowhere hometown. He's got one night to make his dreams come true, legal or not, and he's taking it.
Under Spanish Skies
Director: Nathan Buck
Country: Germany; Running Time: 89 min
After her husband Neil's death, Leah calls her closest friends, Beth and Gregory to join her for a weekend at her farm in Andalucia. Soon after they arrive, Leah reveals that she and Neil had a suicide pact and that she will end her life the day after they leave. Now, Gregory and Beth face a harrowing dilemma: whether to tell Leah the truths they know about Neil, or to allow her to go to her death holding on to illusions of a perfect marriage. Meanwhile, Alix, a young, rebellious woman arrives to spend the hot summer with her uncle, Andrés, the farm's environmentalist overseer. This unexpected arrival disrupts Leah's careful plans, and chaos ensues.
Wet Dogs North American Premiere
Director: Yves Matthey
Country: Switzerland; Running Time: 74 min
Alix & Tina. Two best friends. Tina gets bad news: she has a cancer. She calls Alix and then escapes from the hospital. Together they decide to go and live their dreams.
Zeria East Coast Premiere
Director: Harry Cleven
Country: Belgium; Running Time: 61 min
Gaspard tells his life story to his grandson whom he has never met...Zeria, his grandson, is the first human born on Mars... after the collapse of humanity, during a great exodus where everyone left Earth - except the oldest ones...Zeria would then be the first human being to return to Earth without ever having known it. Gaspard will entrust the troubled images of his past to his grandson, as sincerely as possible, with all the absurdity, the incoherence, the tragedy and the grotesque. Sometimes he gets a little lost in his memories, mixing them with those he has been told, with his dreams and fantasies...
DOCUMENTARY FEATURES
Finding Courage
Director: Kay Rubacek
Country: United States; Running Time: 80 min
A former journalist for the Chinese Communist Party (YIFEI WANG), living in exile in San Francisco, struggles to settle into life in America while working to heal her family's wounds from their tragic past. She is seeking justice for the murder of her sister at the hands of the Chinese authorities.
The Game Is Up: Disillusioned Trump Voters Tell Their Stories
Director: Melissa Jo Peltier
Country: United States; Running Time: 113 min
Imagine how you'd feel if you'd fallen for a lifelong conman, only to learn that everything he told you was a lie. Not all Trump voters were ignorant or "deplorable" in 2016; many were tricked by lies and mesmerized by rhetoric into seeing something that wasn't there. Those who've woken and decided to tell us their stories. In The Game is Up, we're telling some of those stories, using soft emotional persuasion (deeply personal, intimate stories, leading to audience identification) and experts who explain exactly how Trump hoodwinked them, in this powerful, influential two hour documentary film. Our subjects are a vast array of individuals who deserve voices. We are their vehicle.
One Pint at a Time
Director: Aaron Hose
Country: United States; Running Time: 89 min
Craft beer generates tens of billions of dollars annually for the US economy. Despite beer's Egyptian and African heritage, these traditions have been mostly forgotten and are rarely found in American brewing culture. Today, Black-owned breweries make up less than 1% of the nearly 9,000 breweries in operation. Eager to shift the historical perception of who makes and drinks beer, Black brewers, brand owners and influencers across the country are reshaping the craft beer industry and the future of America's favorite adult beverage.
Sign the Show
Director: Cat Brewer
Country: US, Running Time: 96 min
The film brings together entertainers, the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (HOH) community, and American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters to discuss accessibility at live performances in a humorous, heartfelt, and insightful way.
Something Ain't Right
Director: Susan Downs, MD
Country: United States; Running Time: 73 min
This documentary with Kevin Sorbo looks at physicians who were successfully treating covid since March 2020. Yet the majority of these physicians throughout the world were censored. Countless lives could have been saved had this not happened. Had this censorship not happened, would we have needed the economically destructive lockdowns? Would people be living in fear as they are today? How would our lives be different?
Wishing For Wings World Premiere
Director: Kim Johnson
Country: Trinidad & Tobago; Running Time: 72 min
A shy middle-class librarian is inveigled into teaching Literature to teenage boys in prison. They are from a world of poverty and crime, a universe away from their teacher and her syllabus. Teacher and students must learn to communicate with, and learn from one another so she can help prepare them for examinations. That new relationship affects the lives of both teacher and students in ways neither foresaw.
WEBISODES
A Class Act
Directors: Louie Cortes, Bec Fordyce
Country: United States; Running Time: 19 min
Renowned NYC acting coach, Tommy Turf has hired an indie documentary crew to document his rise to fame. In the pilot episode - we are introduced to him and his students. Each student has a different reason why they are there.
DAD-rahpy - EP 1- It was dads at first site
Directors: Rick "Wind" Herrera, Alexandra "Cloud" Gutierrez
Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min
DAD-rahpy follows two Afro-Latino fathers who randomly met on a bench at a children's park. As they build a friendship they confront their internal conflicts, and the Joys of fatherhood while juggling the obstacles of life.
Demise - Episode 1
Director: Tony Kim
Country: United States; Running Time: 6 min
Demise is a stylish 10 episode series that portrays a modern day David vs. Goliath fable. It captures the zeitgeist of today" Billionaires living in depraved opulence with impunity vs the rest of us. This is a story of one man, Jason Stone, who must fight for his innocence against a system that protects billionaires and the sycophants who enables Jason's demise.
Dichos
Director: Mary Angélica Molina
Country: United States; Running Time: 5 min
Because a "saying" in any language never has a literal translation in another, the episodes present tall-tales that describe their spirit and essence. Cheeky and playful, Dichos attempts to translate the untranslatable.
How to Hack Birth Control East Coast Premiere
Director: Sassy Mohen
Country: United States; Running Time: 27 min
A 3-segment satire pilot that focuses on how to navigate and take charge in today's contraception universe. The film takes a run at 'not supposed to talk about,' scenarios and answers the questions women truly want to know but are taught to be too afraid to ask.
Prisoner
Director: Ingrid Franchi
Country: France; Running Time: 13 min
Five characters struggle in their respective lives to get rid of a destiny imposed, suffered, or thwarted, in order to fully flourish in their respective choices. They will have to face their families, society, to be able to live their lives freely without being a prisoner.
Visitation (webseries) - Episode One
Director: Patrick Devaney
Country: United States; Running Time: 20 min
An elite NASA research team go against directives and launch their own investigation into a strange signal coming from the edges of the solar system. They decide on their own, mostly for fun, to see if they'd get some sort of response. They are hardly prepared for the day when they do and after that moment, everything moves quicker than they can compensate for. And what is this response exactly?
Wherever You Go
Directors: Eevin Hartsough & Andrew Beguin
Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min
A pair of new friends stick together as they run away from a series of antagonists but discover the one person you can't run away from is yourself.
SHORT FILMS
Narrative
40ish... East Coast Premiere
Director: Traci Hays
Country: United States; Running Time: 25 min
Adjustment of Status
Director: Josh Deal
Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min
After Sunset
Director: Melo Zhang
Country: China; Running Time: 8 min
All That Glitters
Director: Dan Bronzite
Country: United Kingdom; Running Time: 24 min
Animals You Want Tao Eat World Premiere
Director: Phil Cheney
Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min
Behind the Wall World Premiere
Director: Tanya Gambourg
Country: United States; Running Time: 9 min
Bloom
Director: Paul De Cinque
Country: Australia; Running Time: 9 min
Bridge
Director: Shannon Morrall
Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min
Breaking Up North American Premiere
Directors: Claudia Nankervis, Jessica Sofarnos
Country: Australia; Running Time: 16 min
Charlie
Director: Matthew Horvat
Country: Canada; Running Time: 10 min
Charter North American Premiere
Director: El Houssine Hnine
Country: Maroc; Running Time: 20 min
City Creatures
Director: Michael Johnston
Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min
Cookaphony
Director: Joe Chvala
Country: United States; Running Time: 9 min
Dance Till Dawn East Coast Premiere
Director: Austin Nunes
Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min
Dear Juan Manuel
Director: José Luis López Ortiz
Country: Spain; Running Time: 17 min
The Della Morte Sisters
Director: Bill Sorvino
Country: United States; Running Time: 18 min
Delirantissimo
Director: Alain Rimbert
Country: France; Running Time: 10 min
Derrick & Boyd
Director: Chris Goodwin
Country: United States; Running Time: 26 min
Double Zero
Director: Pat Bradley
Country: United States; Running Time: 20 min
F* the M Train
Director: Peter Gagnon
Country: United States; Running Time: 20 min
Forest Giants
Director: Augusta Mariano
Country: United States; Running Time: 21 min
For I Am Dead
Director: Patricia Delso Lucas
Country: Belgium; Running Time: 18 min
The Four Walls of Charlotte Moreland
Directors: Alison Stover, Joe Benedetto
Country: United States; Running Time: 23 min
The Grave With No Name
Director: Gérard Corporon
Country: France; Running Time: 15 min
Han
Director: Titus Paar
Country: Sweden; Running Time: 22 min
The Head of the Cat East Coast Premiere
Directors: Harriet and Peter Meining
Country: Germany; Running Time: 29 min
The Hunter Permutation North American Premiere
Director: Zora Cielle Anri
Country: United Kingdom; Running Time: 25 min
I Mustache You
Director: Shara Ashley Zeiger
Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min
I'm Not Nice
Directors: Shannon Morrall, Tom A. Capps
Country: United States; Running Time: 17 min
Kalamiti
Director: Glenn Pack
Country: United States; Running Time: 14 min
Knightman
Director: Jun Sekiya
Country: United States; Running Time: 20 min
Kold
Director: Marley Hasselbach
Country: Denmark; Running Time: 18 min
Last Seen
Director: Nathan Ginter
Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min
Let's Leave The Planet!
Director: Chelsea Bryn Lockie
Country: United States; Running Time: 8 min
The Little Drummer Boy
Director: John Gray
Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min
Love and Addiction East Coast Premiere
Director: Directed by Richard Lampone
Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min
Margarita Milne
Director: Margarita Milne
Country: United Kingdom; Running Time: 20 min
The Night Clubbers
Director: Matthew James Thomas
Country: United States; Running Time: 16 min
No Reasons World Premiere
Director: Masataka Ishizaki
Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min
Nothing Is Real
Director: Masa Gibson
Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min
Odd Man Out
Director: Peter Ethymiou
Country: United Kingdom; Running Time: 11 min
Orbital Christmas
Director: Mitsuyasu Sakai
Country: Japan; Running Time: 16 min
Part Forever
Director: Alan Chung An Ou
Country: Taiwan; Running Time: 12 min
Rusty The Robot Desert Waltz
Director: Alan Rosenfeld
Country: United States; Running Time: 3 min
Sada East Coast Premiere
Director: Alex Andre
Country: United States; Running Time: 27 min
Sapo
Director: Muhammad Bilal
Country: United States; Running Time: 24 min
Seven Fishes
Director: Jaclyn Gramigna
Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min
She's Fine East Coast Premiere
Director: Ramuel Galarza
Country: United States; Running Time: 20 min
Sold
Director: Chris Thompson
Country: United States; Running Time: 20 min
Solitary
Director: Daniel Farmer
Country: United States; Running Time: 9 min
Sonny, Mammy and Patch the Dog East Coast Premiere
Director: Adam Hart
Country: Ireland; Running Time: 15 min
Spin
Director: Lisa Marie Tedesco
Country: United States; Running Time: 17 min
Suburban Fantasy
Director: Peter Mancuso
Country: United States; Running Time: 28 min
Survival Job
Director: Monica McCarthy
Country: United States; Running Time: 13 min
Sushi World Premiere
Director: Tim Martin
Country: United States; Running Time: 20 min
Sweet Pea & Glass
Director: Daniel Merino Villavicencio
Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min
There's Something in the Silence
Director: Mike Castro
Country: United States; Running Time: 8 min
There's Something Wrong With Paul
Director: Mark Clauburg
Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min
True Crime
Director: Kai Brown
Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min
The Vow
Director: Charles Sweeney
Country: United States; Running Time: 19 min
Wicks
Director: Vadim Egoul
Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min
Will You Take This Dog?
Director: Shari Albert
Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min
Documentary
In a Whole New Way
Director: Jonathan Fisher
Country: United States; Running Time: 31 min
Just Benjamin East Coast Premiere
Director: Paige Murphy
Country: United States; Running Time: 24 min
Living Through It
Director: Daniel E. Kennedy
Country: United States; Running Time: 19 min
Animation
Blind Date
Director: Alan Rosenfeld
Country: United States; Running Time: 2 min
Jason Pell's Pinpricks
Director: Adam Stover
Country: United States; Running Time: 15 min
Sucks To Be The Moon World Premiere
Director: Eric Paperth, Tyler March
Country: United States; Running Time: 11 min
Experimental
The Game Called Go Insane World Premiere
Director: Jake LeCarner
Country: United States; Running Time: 10 min
Into the Colors
Director: Jessica Juliao
Country: United States; Running Time: 7 min
Old Friends and Other Days
Director: Cameron Menzies
Country: Northern Ireland; Running Time: 36 min
Sally
Director: Phillip Russell
Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min
Unsaid
Director: Ayodeji Otuyelu
Country: United States; Running Time: 18 min
Vultures World Premiere
Director: Daniel Denegre
Country: United States; Running Time: 12 min
Music Video
BubbleBathAntics Carrie World Premiere
Director: Adam M. Tuller
Country: United States; Running Time: 6 min
Erin Hill: Eleanor Rigby
Director: Erin Hill
Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min
Reminiscence World Premiere
Director: Jia Zhao
Country: China; Running Time: 4 min
Sananda Maitreya - Her Kiss (Music Video)
Director: Luciano Boschetti
Country: Italy; Running Time: 6 min
Snakes of Russia - Heart Caves In (Robot Koch remix) - Official Video
Director: Jeremiah Hutchens
Country: United States; Running Time: 4 min
Todo North American Premiere
Director: Michael Dürr
Country: Austria; Running Time: 6 min
About Festival of Cinema NYC:
Festival of Cinema, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. The festival was founded by local independent filmmakers with a passion to get movies made and to expand the reach of artists' work. Recognizing the challenges filmmakers face in the film industry, the festival's aim is to establish a presence, and spread awareness, of cinematic creativity.