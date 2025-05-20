Fats Waller and Duke Ellington Celebrated at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s Club with Fats and The Duke on Sunday, June 1st, at 5 PM and 7:30 PM.

Fats and The Duke is a Battle of the Giants as Songbook Sundays celebrates two legends—Fats Waller and Duke Ellington. This evening stomps and swings through some of their most famous songs, from Honeysuckle Rose and Sophisticated Lady to Don’t Get Around Much Anymore, I Ain’t Got Nothin’ But the Blues, Mean to Me and more.

Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set features five-time Grammy award nominee Karrin Allyson, Broadway’s starry Allison Blackwell, and JALC favorite Benny Benack III.

Music Director Richard Cummings leads a band of all-stars including Kenny Davis, bass (Art Farmer, Geri Allen), Damon DueWhite, drums (Branford Marsalis, Hugh Masakela), Ed Jackson, alto saxophone (Count Basie Band, Illinois Jacquet) with Benny Benack III on trumpet (Josh Groban, Ann Hampton Callaway).

Some stories, some friendly competition, and it’s a Sunday night jazz party.

Ms. Winer said: “What could be more fun than a challenge match between Fats Waller and Duke Ellington? There won’t be a winner— but what a party! What we’re most excited about with Songbook Sundays is creating this every-other-month community of warmth, fun and togetherness at Dizzy’s Club for artists and audience alike. It just makes life better.”

One of New York’s most popular music destinations, Songbook Sundays is in its fourth year, after premiering spring 2022 with Got Gershwin followed by salutes to Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, Lerner and Loewe, Fats Waller, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, Cy Coleman, Frank Loesser, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Johnny Mercer, Hoagy Carmichael and Jule Styne. It will continue on August 3rd with a celebration of Jimmy Van Heusen. All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music—welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC’s home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy’s Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s Club, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy’s Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.