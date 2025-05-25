Fandango 4 Art House Releases PLAYS BY DANIEL DAMIANO - VOLUME TWO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed Brooklyn-based Theatre and Arts Company, fandango 4 Art House, has released Plays By Daniel Damiano- Volume Two (Short Plays). This second volume of acclaimed plays by Award-Winning Playwright, Novelist, Poet and Actor Daniel Damiano (Day of the Dog, Harmony Park) contains 12 of his short works spanning 25 years of his playwriting career.

Varied in style and tone but rooted in engaging characters and highly compelling stories, these plays explore everything from convicts in a prison barber shop, to British women at a possibly nefarious tea engagement, to two New Yorkers fighting addiction at a diner just weeks after New Year's, to an elderly couple's surreal quest to survive despite terminal diagnoses, and much more. Includes: The Dessert Cart (2024 David A. Einhorn Prize Recipient), CUT (2011 Arts & Letters Drama Prize Finalist) and The Lepers (2019 Ensemble Studio Theatre Marathon).

Available June 2025 at NYC's Drama Bookshop, and orderable at other brick-and-mortar stores. Also available in Ebook and Paperback through Amazon and various other online sources. For more information, click here.