Faith Prince, Bonnie Milligan, and More Will Perform at 'Harmony' Gala To Benefit New York City Gay Men's Chorus

Big Apple Performing Arts, the home of New York City Gay Men's Chorus and Youth Pride Chorus, today announced that HARMONY | Ladies of Broadway will feature Faith Prince, Bonnie Milligan, Janet Dacal, Marla Louissaint, and Jessica Hendy performing live at the annual gala fundraiser on February 14 at Current, Pier 59.

"Ladies of Broadway" celebrates five of Broadway's finest female vocalists as they sing leading-lady favorites "The Great White Way." Featuring Broadway singers Jessica Hendy (Cats, Aida, Amour), Bonnie Milligan (Head over Heels), Janet Dacal (Prince of Broadway, Wonderland, In the Heights), Marla Louissaint (Beautiful), and Tony Award Winner Faith Prince (Guys & Dolls, Disaster, The Little Mermaid, Bells Are Ringing, Nick & Nora, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Little Me, The Dead, and Noises Off). Harmony on Valentine's Day is certain to be a "can't miss" event for all musical theatre lovers.

The gala will feature

-live and silent auctions

-Performances by the Ladies of Broadway: Faith Prince, Bonnie Milligan, Janet Dacal, Marla Louissaint, and Jessica Hendy

Harmony will be held at Current, Pier 59; tickets are on sale now

-6:00pm - doors open, red carpet arrivals, cocktails & silent auction

-7:45pm - dinner by Abigail Kirsch, award ceremony, live auction & raffle, and entertainment by the Ladies of Broadway

"What better way to celebrate the amazing performances, charity work, school programs, and championing of LGBTQ rights that NYCGMC and YPC has done for close to 40 years than to be serenaded by these Ladies of Broadway on Valentine's Day," said Damian Kington, Chair of Big Apple Performing Arts. "HARMONY is our most important fundraising event of the year raising essential money for this organization to continue to serve the LGBTQ community while entertaining the world"

"We are so excited to have the enormously talented 'Ladies of Broadway' join us for HARMONY this year," said Skie Ocasio, Director of HARMONY. "There will be so much talent in the room with Faith, Jessica, Bonnie, Janet, and Marla that anyone in attendance will be certain to jump out of their chairs to cheer and dance throughout the night!"

Tickets for HARMONY are now on sale at nycgmc.org and all proceeds go toward NYCGMC and YPC. Tickets start at $395, including a Sweetheart Table option for two for $1,500 and tables that range from $5,000 - $10,000. Auction items are available for view and bidding here.

HARMONY's host committee is made up of Orfeh & Andy Karl, James D. Matte & J. Christopher Beck, Kevin Sterns & Chuck Skowron, Damian Kington, and Skie Ocasio & Benjamin Houghton.

HARMONY 2018's corporate sponsors are JetBlue, Luxury Attaché, and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

