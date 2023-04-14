FUNNY ZEN ASIANS Asian Heritage Month Celebration Comes to KTOWN

CRAZY WOKE ASIANS, TAP-LA Taiwanese American Professionals Los Angeles Chapter and RISING FILIPINAS are teaming up for a night of comedy and zen wellness.

CWA, TAP-LA and Rising Filipinas are on a mission to unite the community for mental health awareness and celebrate our Asian heritage. They aim to provide opportunities of connection and empowerment through Funny Zen Asians!

The always sold out stand up comedy show featuring the funniest Asian American comedians is on a mission to provide a platform to up and coming and established Asian American comedic talent; create thought provoking entertainment in the form of standup comedy, documentary and digital series. Crazy Woke Asians had SOLD OUT SHOWS at The World Famous Comedy Store, The Ice House Comedy Club, Laugh Factory, Hollywood Improv and SOLD OUT tours in Seattle, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco and New York. CWA performed in the prestigious New York Comedy Festival at Carolines on Broadway. CWA was honored with Excellence in Performing Arts Award by Asian Culture & Media Alliance in 2021. The show has been featured in The LA Times, Time Out New York, The Seattle Times, San Francisco Standard, San Diego Union Tribune, Asian Journal and more. http:// www.crazywokeasians.com/



Taiwanese American Professionals Los Angeles (TAP-LA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing and empowering the Taiwanese & Taiwanese American community in Greater Los Angeles through networking and professional development, while emphasizing the preservation of Taiwanese American Identity. TAP-LA is a chapter of Taiwanese American Professionals (TAP), a national program of Taiwanese American Citizens League (TACL). TAP chapters make up the largest network of Taiwanese American young professionals in the United States, and can be found in most major cities spanning coast to coast. https://tapla.org/

Rising Filipinas' mission is to equip the next generation leaders by providing educational, relational, and financial resources. Connects career-minded individuals with successful Filipina role models who radiate positive ideals and represent the larger Filipina community, and addresses the social, political, and economic issues facing WOC today. Female leaders promotes the development of a professional network, introduces mentoring opportunities, and inspires women to reaffirm their commitment to their profession identity and goals. https://risingfilipinas.com/

WHO: Headliners Eliot Chang (Comedy Central, Showtime) and Kiki Yeung (Crazy Woke Asians Founder, New York Comedy Festival, ABC/Hulu The Parent Test), featuring award winning Clown Comedian Bonnie He (Best Comedy Hollywood Fringe, LA Women's Theatre Festival Maverick Award) and more! Laughter yoga, Asian owned zen businesses, and live art painting! Asian owned Zen Business Panel moderated by Therese Miu, Rising Filipinas Founder.

WHEN: May 6th, Saturday 6-9PM. Laughter Yoga 6PM. Stand Up Comedy Show 7PM. After Party 10PM - 2AM.

WHERE: Apartment 503 Lounge 3680 Wilshire Boulevard 5th Floor

Los Angeles, CA 90010. Parking garage adjacent to building. $2 Validation.

ADMISSION: General Advance Admission: $25 to $45. VIP Front 2 Rows: $50 to $100. Doors 5:30PM.

HOW: For reservations please visit: Click Here (tickets can only be reserved ahead of time online via link or website, or bought on the day at the door.

Details on website: http://www.crazywokeasians.com