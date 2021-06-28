FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE to be Presented at Stand Up NY Comedy Club

Actor / comedian Rhonda "Passion" Hansome, (SiriusXM "John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything") will be among the performers featured at the "Funny Women Of A Certain Age" (FWOACA) live comedy showcase of "female comics who tell it like it is" on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Stand Up NY Comedy Club in Manhattan. Rhonda will be joined at the 8:00pm (EST) show by Vanessa Hollingshead (Comedy Central Presents) and Christy Miller ("Christy Unleashed!" on Govsradio.com). Stand Up NY is located at 236 W. 78th Street (between Amsterdam Ave & Broadway). Take the #1 subway to 79th Street. Admission is $20.00 with an $18.00 two-beverage minimum during the show. The venue adheres to current COVID safety guidelines, Ages 16 & over and for reservations and further information go to: www.womenofacertainagecomedy.com/ or call (917) 540-9028.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hansome has appeared on numerous TV shows including Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the comedy opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters.

Rhonda is also an award-winning off-Broadway director with over thirty-five production credits at venues located throughout the metropolitan area. While under quarantine Hansome - along with community activist / wordstylist Joan Reinmuth - created the "observational comedy think tank podcast "Lo & Behold" made several online comedy appearances and was a featured and headline performer in the recent Black Women In Comedy Festival in New York.

FWOACA creator Carole Montgomery (Nick @ Nite's Funniest Mom in America) is producing the third edition of the show for the Showtime Network later this year. Also a Brooklyn native, Carole, who has a decades-long career as a writer, producer and performer includes making over two dozen television appearances, long-term residencies in Las Vegas and entertaining US troops overseas, calls FWOACA "a comedy show for the ages." Part of an ongoing series with a rotating cast of comedians, Carole adds the show comes "straight from the unfettered mouths and uninhibited minds of the funniest, most daring, most experienced people in comedy: the women that have seen it all." For information on upcoming FWOACA performances, go to: www.carolemontgomery.com

For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: www.rhondahansome.com or connect with her on Facebook@Rhonda Hansome Comedy , Twitter @RhondaHansome or Instagram @rhondafull.