FROZEN Lottery Now Accepting Entries For Performances Beginning This Thursday

As previously announced, Disney Theatrical's new Broadway musical Frozen will have $30 tickets available via a digital lottery. As of today, submissions for performances beginning this Thursday, February 22 - Frozen's first preview - may be entered at www.luckyseat.com/frozen.

A limited number of tickets for the performance will be sold to winners of a random lottery drawing. Winning tickets are $30 and limited to two per winner.

Entries for the lottery for each performance will be accepted until 11:00am ET the day before the performance. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 12:30pm ET the day prior to the performance via email. You can also check your results online after that time if you didn't receive notification via email. Winners will also receive a text SMS message (if mobile number is furnished provided the entrant also checks the text consent box).

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 10:00pm ET the day prior to the performance using the purchase link in your winner's notification email. Winning tickets not purchased by that time are forfeited. Your tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat pairs together, there is a chance that pairs may be split up. Winners must pick up tickets at the box office with a photo ID that matches the name on the entry and the name on the purchase within two hours of the performance starting. Winners who require accessible seating should contact help@luckyseat.com for assistance. Limited performances will have no lottery.

Frozen will join Disney Theatrical hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway, beginning performances at the St. James Theatre on Thursday, February 22, 2018 and opening Thursday, March 22, 2018. Tickets are on sale now. Visit FrozenTheMusical.com for more information.

This Broadway-bound Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Four of the 12 new songs written for the Broadway musical will be released on consecutive Fridays beginning February 23, 2018, the day after Frozen's first Broadway performance. The four new songs to be released during that period are "Monster," a new Act Two solo for Elsa; "What Do You Know About Love?," a new duet for Anna and Kristoff; "Dangerous to Dream," a new interior monologue sung by Elsa; and "True Love," a new Act Two solo for Anna. The songs were recently recorded by the Broadway cast, and they will be available at FrozenTheMusical.com and wherever music is sold or streamed.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

Frozen stars Broadway veterans Caissie Levy as Elsa and Patti Murin as Anna. The two women are joined by principal cast members Jelani Alladin (Kristoff), Greg Hildreth (Olaf), John Riddle (Hans), Robert Creighton (Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Timothy Hughes (Pabbie), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven), Audrey Bennett (Young Anna), Mattea Conforti (Young Anna), Brooklyn Nelson (Young Elsa), Ayla Schwartz (Young Elsa), Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby), Aisha Jackson (Anna Standby) and Adam Jepsen (Sven Alternate).

In a cast of over 40, Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Tracee Beazer, Wendi Bergamini, Ashley Blanchet, James Brown III, Claire Camp, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Spencer Clark, Jeremy Davis, Kali Grinder, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Zach Hess, Donald Jones, Jr., Nina Lafarga, Ross Lekites, Austin Lesch, Synthia Link, Travis Patton, Adam Perry, Jeff Pew, Olivia Phillip, Noah J. Ricketts, Ann Sanders, Jacob Smith and Nicholas Ward.

The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram (Wolf Hall Parts 1 & 2, The Cripple of Inishmaan, Evita), lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Aladdin; Hello Dolly!; An American in Paris), sound design by four-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski (The Scottsboro Boys, Motown, After Midnight), video design by Tony winner Finn Ross (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), puppet design by Michael Curry (The Lion King, Spamalot), hair design by David Brian Brown (War Paint, She Loves Me), makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates (On Your Feet!; On the Twentieth Century) and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Aladdin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus (Avenue Q, Wicked, The Book of Mormon) is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements) and Brian Usifer (music director).

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher).

