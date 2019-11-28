FROZEN Cast, Joe Iconis & Family, Norm Lewis And More Hit The Feinstein's/54 Below Stage In December

This Month, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

This month's highlights include a visit from the Broadway cast of Frozen, Linda Eder, holiday shows from Be More Chill composer, Joe Iconis, and the great Norm Lewis, and a New Year's Eve concert from Tony Award-winner, Annaleigh Ashford, See the full lineup below!

MICHAEL MOTT & FRIENDS

DECEMBER 1 AT 7:00PM

Critically acclaimed composer/lyricist, Michael Mott (In The Light, a faustian tale; Mob Wife, A Mafia Comedy, and studio albums, Where The Sky Ends and Abandoned Heart) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a showcase of his celebrated and versatile talent. Joined by some of the best vocalists from Broadway and television, Mott and friends will showcase his latest material as well as fan favorites from his studio albums and musicals. This is a night of lush melodies and intimate stories by one of this generation's best singer/songwriters.

Featuring: Laura Osnes (Tony Award Nominee: Bandstand, Cinderella, Bonnie & Clyde), Matt Bloyd (FOX's The Four, solo recording artist), Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/ Then) and The Boy Band Project - an interactive boy band cover group that expertly reimagines the sound, movement, and energy of the world's most fascinating musical convention. With talent direct from Broadway and London's West End, The Boy Band Project has recently ventured into original material, written by Michael Mott.

Musical Direction: Andy Collopy

Orchestrations: Andy Collopy, Rich Matthew & Kim Scharnberg

$45 - $55 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE CAST OF BROADWAY'S FROZEN FT. CAISSIE LEVY, RYANN REDMOND, AND MORE!

DECEMBER 1 AT 9:30PM

Straight from the stage at the St. James Theatre, Broadway's own Caissie Levy (Elsa), Joe Carroll (Hans), Ryann Redmond (Olaf), and Noah J. Ricketts (Kristoff) invite you to an evening showcasing the company members of Frozen! For one night only at Feinstein's/54 Below, we will celebrate Frozen's glorious ensemble as they share with the audience a bit more about themselves beyond Arendelle's gates.

Featuring: Kate Bailey, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Jeremy Davis, Nick Edwards, Charissa Hogeland, Ross Lekites, Andrew Pirozzi, Jacob Smith, Bronwyn Tarboton, Nicholas Ward, and more to be announced!

$45 - $55 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDA EDER

DECEMBER 3-6 AT 7:00PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previous sold out runs, Feinstein's/54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's Living Room.

$100 - $130 cover charge. $135 - $155 VIP seating. $160 - $190 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LUBA MASON: LUBA MASON 5' 10"

DECEMBER 3 AT 9:30PM

Award-winning Broadway and recording artist, star of Girl From the North Country, Chicago, How To Succeed..., Luba Mason has created a brand-new show titled Luba Mason 5' 10".

Engaging you with personal stories and an inside peek into her 30 year career, Luba takes you through the days of starting as a graduate from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and climbing her way up to working with Tommy Tune (The Will Rogers Follies), Paul Simon (The Capeman), Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde), and Des McAnuff (How To Succeed...). You will hear songs from Chicago, Dreamgirls, 42nd St, and many others as you're hypnotized by her 3-octave range that thrills, soothes, and knocks you off your feet! Accompanied by the unmatched skill of Billy Stritch at the piano, this intimate evening is a rare treat that shares the highs and lows of surviving in show business and ones love of music and the theater and living her dream.

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DAVID RASCHE: HALF AN EVENING WITH DAVID RASCHE

DECEMBER 4 AT 7:00PM

David Rasche is pleased to return to Feinstein's/54 Below for his debut solo performance at this legendary club. A delightful evening of painful memories and personal insults that are tied together with a collection of original songs that he originally wrote himself and were written by him originally. Some of these songs have never before been sung in public, perhaps for good reason. Some are love songs, some comedic, some are bittersweet, some just bitter. He is not above a cheap joke, and nothing is beneath him. Songs will include the bossa nova favorite "Sand Up in My Crack," the enchanting jazz waltz "I Wish I Was Married to Your Wife," the historic actor/prison/chain gang song "Never Going to Work Again," and not many more. The songs are musical, and short enough to accommodate the most limited attention span. Someone else will be playing the piano, so don't worry. This show will be just long enough that just when you are thinking, "It's time to go," the last song will be finishing and your coat will be waiting for you at the door. "Thank God, David Rasche is finally doing a show," someone might have said, maybe. It's a performance you will be happy to have seen.

David Rasche began his career at Chicago's famed "Second City," and is appearing contemporaneously in the first two seasons of "Succession" on HBO. He has worked, although not frequently enough, both on Broadway and Off-Broadway, most recently at the New Jersey Rep in Fern Hill, by Michael Tucker. Other credits include: the musical of Little Miss Sunshine at Second Stage, directed by James Lapine, The Shadow Box, Lunch Hour with Gilda Radner, directed by Mike Nichols, and David Mamet's Edmond at the Atlantic Theater Company. Film credits include: Burn After Reading, United 93, In the Loop, Just Married, That Old Feeling, Men in Black III, Delirious, and Manhattan. His latest film, Swallow, with Hailey Bennett, is scheduled for December release. On TV, he plays the title role in "Sledge Hammer!," and has appeared in episodic shows from "Miami Vice" to "Madame Secretary" to "VEEP."

David will be joined by Broadway's Amber Iman (Shuffle Along..., Hamilton, Soul Doctor).

Directed by Michael Schiralli

$45 - $55 cover charge. $65 VIP seating. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALLA RAY

DECEMBER 5 AT 9:30PM

Alla Ray is a New York based singer/songwriter whose singles several times reached the Top 10 in the UK charts. After performing with her Big Band for one night only to a sold out crowd at the legendary Friar's Club this past spring, Alla made her successful debut at The Cutting Room & now is excited to celebrate the release of her album at Feinstein's/54 Below, in which she experiments with a sensual mix of jazz & pop, combining her love of classic standards with her refreshing originals.

The night, filled with mesmerizing sounds of the Billie Holiday & Ella Fitzgerald era, infused with Alla Ray's Great Gatsby vibes, will carry you away to the roaring times where rules & time didn't matter when the horns blew jazz right into your heart, awakening dreams of life beyond today.

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARIEANN MERINGOLO: IN THE SPIRIT

DECEMBER 6 AT 9:30PM

Marieann Meringolo, an award-winning vocalist brings her critically acclaimed annual holiday show In The Spirit back to Feinstein's/54 Below! This annual holiday tradition celebration is not to be missed, and it's sure to put you "In The Spirit" this holiday season!

Expect classic holiday songs, sung in a way that'll make you feel you're hearing them for the first time, as well as original holiday songs that you could swear were already holiday classics! According to Cabaret Scenes, "Marieann Meringolo brings a dynamism all her own to the meticulous lineup of songs she chooses. She is a persuasive performer who can step on a stage and deliver songs with natural authority. Many holiday tunes are so familiar that audiences listen with half an ear, but when you hear her potent 'Hark, the Herald Angels Sing,' you have to sit up and pay attention. If a strong, belting vocal delivery is your preference, Meringolo has it. Prefer sensitive intensity? Just listen to 'Mary, Did You Know?' (Mark Lowry and Buddy Greene), a song recorded many times by country singers, Meringolo's rich, resonant tone brings in a sophisticated layer of wisdom over the obvious religious tradition."

Meringolo is accompanied by Doyle Newmyer, Josh Marcum on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums. From "Silver Bells" to "Baby, It's Cold Outside," hear Christmas like you've never heard it before!

Directed by Will Nunziata

$40 - $50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED

DECEMBER 8 AT 7:00PM

BACK FOR SEASON TEN! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

Stars soon to be announced!

$35 - $55 cover charge. $75 - $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A BROADWAY BREAKUP PLAYLIST

DECEMBER 8 AT 9:30PM

Break out the box of Kleenex and crack open the Ben and Jerry's. They say time heals all wounds, but showtunes makes for a great Band-Aid. Join us for A Broadway Breakup Playlist. A playlist filled with songs that you can cry, laugh, and cheer up to; whether or not you're lucky in love. Whether you're "Still Hurting," saying "I'm Done," or feeling "So Much Better," there's something for everyone. With a star-studded cast of Broadway's brightest joining Abby DePhillips (Producer) and Benjamin Rauhala (Music Director), you may "Forget About the Boy," but you won't forget this night!

Featuring: Katie Rose Clarke (Heart of Rock & Roll, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Stephen Brower (Anastasia, An American In Paris), Desi Oakley (Chicago, Waitress), Leela Rothenberg (Grease, Paper Mill Playhouse), Danny Quadrino (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wicked), Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin) and more to be announced!

$30 - $40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: FEATURING KAYLA DAVION, KUHOO VERMA, AND NIKHIL SABOO

DECEMBER 8 AT 11:30PM

From Scratch Productions presents Home for the Holidays - a cabaret style show with personal stories and songs about family, tradition, and memories surrounding the holiday season.

There's more that brings us together than separates us. Let's remind each other this holiday season that love can and will always be what binds us! From Scratch Productions is proud to bring together Broadway artists and emerging young performers with diverse backgrounds to share stories that will warm your heart this holiday season.

FEATURING: Kayla Davion (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, "The Good Fight"), Kuhoo Verma (Octet, The Big Sick), and Nikhil Saboo (Mean Girls).

Directed by Austin Drew

$25 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

RYAN MCCARTAN FT. TAYLOR IMAN JONES, BRITTNEY JOHNSON, AND MORE!

DECEMBER 9 AT 7:00PM

Ryan McCartan, star of Wicked, Heathers, and Disney Channel's "Liv and Maddie," makes his solo show debut in New York City. A singer-songwriter, Broadway performer, pop music producer, and guitarist, McCartan has been creating art all over the world since the age of 8, in many different forms. This intimate evening will display his passion for many musical disciplines, ranging from clever acoustic covers of musical theater fan-favorites from his career on stage and screen, to pop classics and originals. Join us for a relaxed evening as McCartan attempts to answer the question he is most frequently asked: How did you get here in the first place?

Ryan will be joined by special guests: Taylor Iman Jones (Scotland, PA, Head Over Heels) and Brittney Johnson (Wicked).

$55 - $65 cover charge. $85 VIP seating. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! COWBOY BOB FEAT. GRACE MCLEAN, BARBARA WALSH, AND MORE!

DECEMBER 9 AT 9:30PM

COWBOY BOB

A new musical created by Molly Beach Murphy, Jeanna Phillips and Annie Tippe

Music & Lyrics by Jeanna Phillips

Book & Additional Lyrics by Molly Beach Murphy

Additional Music and Orchestrations by Alex Thrailkill

Directed by Annie Tippe

Peggy Jo was a good daughter, a good neighbor and a great bank robber. Rena is a good girl too, a down-and-out Chili's waitress in Dallas. When their paths cross in a score that's part Riot grrrl, part Texas Two Step, their worlds come undone and their fight for freedom from 'The Man' truly begins.

Cast: Grace McLean as Peggy Jo Tallas (Natasha, Pierre & Great Comet of 1812; Alice by Heart; In the Green), Ashley Pérez Flanagan as Rena (Natasha, Pierre & Great Comet of 1812; Freestyle Love Supreme; In the Green), Barbara Walsh (First Daughter's Suite; Company; Falsettos), Matt Saldivar (Junk; Bernhart/Hamlet), Renée Albulario (Here Lies Love), Claire Rothrock (Clown Bar), Alex Grubbs (The Lobbyists), Eric Lockley (First Reformed), and Nathaniel Tenenbaum.

Stage Manager: Lizzy Emanuel

Music Direction by Alex Thrailkill

Band: Alex Thrailkill, Debbie Tjong, Ada Westfall, Jessie Linden

Executive Producer: Lisa Dozier King

COWBOY BOB has had development opportunities with New York Stage & Film, New York Theatre Workshop, Yale Institute of Music Theater, Ars Nova and Village Theater in Seattle.

$35 - $45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAM HARRIS

DECEMBER 10-11 AT 7:00PM

Tony Award® nominee and platinum recording artist Sam Harris returns to his favorite New York hub with the soaring powerhouse vocals that put him on Rolling Stone Magazine's list of "Top 100 Singers of All Time." Performing hits and favorites from his stellar 30 year career, Harris brings to the stage his singular interpretations of classics by everyone from Stephen Sondheim and Jule Styne to U2 and Janis Ian, mixed with the anecdotes and comic observations that have also made him a best selling author.

Sam has been lauded by critics as one of the most powerful and versatile forces on the stage. He first burst onto the scene as the premiere winner of Ed McMahon's "Star Search" to a weekly audience of 25 million, and never looked back. Jimmy Fallon called his legendary performance of "Over the Rainbow," "One of the best musical performances I've ever seen ever aired on television ever!" Harris went on to record and tour the country, selling out prestigious engagements at Carnegie Hall and with The Boston Pops, among many others. On Broadway, Sam starred in Cy Coleman's The Life (Tony® nomination), the smash hit The Producers, and the revival of Grease, and has also starred as Jesus, Emcee, The Leading Player, Joseph, and Jolson. Sam has nine studio CDs to his credit and is also a composer, writer for television and the stage, and author of HAM: Slices of a Life (Simon & Schuster) which became the basis of the one-man musical HAM: A Musical Memoir, winning rave reviews, several prestigious Ovation Awards, and then filmed at The Pasadena Playhouse. The film is currently receiving accolades on the festival circuit.

$45 - $65 cover charge. $70 - $80 VIP seating. $90 - $100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TUESDAYS AT 54... WITH ROBBIE ROZELLE!

DECEMBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Equal parts late-night talk show, variety show, game show, and open mic, Tuesdays at 54 is hosted by BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner Robbie Rozelle, a "fabulous entertainer" (Cabaret Scenes) whose solo shows have been hailed as "brilliant" by BroadwayRadio. Theatre Pizzazz raves "there's no doubt you'll laugh, cry, and ultimately love every minute of it!" But this isn't just about Robbie... the show will feature guests from the worlds of theatre, cabaret, comedy and more as a madcap evening of song, stories, and games ensue, with delicious signature cocktails! Expect big stars, an open mic where you might discover the next big star, and lots of surprises!

Luke Williams will join Robbie as the resident accompanist for the shows!

Featuring on Tuesday, December 10: Lesli Margherita (Dames at Sea, Matilda the Musical), Jason Forbach (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables), Marty Thomas (Xanadu, Wicked) and more stars to be announced!

$20 cover charge. $40 premium seating. 2 item food & beverage minimum from our special 9:30pm menu.

THE ULTIMATE 54 BELOW CHALLENGE, FEAT DAN DELUCA, ISABELLE MCCALLA, AND MORE!

DECEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM

Eight performers. One piano. No holds barred.

The Ultimate 54 Below Challenge is a new competition filled with audience participation that's a mix of cabaret performance, wet and wild game show, and a night of drinking and chaos in your favorite basement. Join your favorite Broadway performers as they go head to head and belt to belt for the title of "The Ultimate 54 Below Champion." The catch? They don't know what songs they're going to be singing, they don't know any of the twists being thrown at them, and you are the judge as to who will be crowned the winner!

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an evening like you've never seen before where anything and everything can and will happen!

Hosted by Anna Roisman (HQ Trivia)

Featuring: Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Emily Koch (Wicked, Waitress), Michael Kushner (Moo With Me, The Dressing Room Project), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet, Alice By Heart), and Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).

Music Direction by Ben Caplan

Produced by Jen Sandler and Ben Caplan

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 12TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA

DECEMBER 13-15 AT 7:00PM AND 11:00PM

A New York City Twisted Holiday Tradition celebrates its Twelfth Year of putting the "extra" in "extravaganza!" Joe Iconis and his merry band of musical theater punks are proud to bring their insane celebration of all things red and green back to Feinstein's/54 Below. Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, tiny elves, enormous reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage.

$35 - $55 cover charge. $75 - $90 premium seating. $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

NORM LEWIS: NAUGHTY AND NICE

DECEMBER 17-22 AT 7:00PM

Acclaimed Broadway leading man and Tony Award® nominee Norm Lewis (The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess, Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with his latest holiday show, Naughty and Nice. This engagement celebrates Norm's fifth annual residency at the famed nightclub, and on hand for the party will be his Director, Richard Jay-Alexander, his Musical Director and Arranger, Joseph Joubert, and the swingin'est cats in town, George Farmer on bass and Parry Cavari on percussion.

In a year where Norm is feeling gratitude, he plans to dig deep into songs he's performed over the last five years and, of course, throw in plenty of showtunes and new favorites. You can also count on hearing some songs from the 2018 release of The NORM LEWIS Christmas Album.

Norm's appearances at Feinstein's/54 Below have rapidly become a holiday tradition and are one of his favorite ways to end the year, spend time with friends, and share his special brand of holiday cheer. This year you can also count on special guests to join him on stage, each night, his usual generous gift giving, and yes, even bundt cakes - if you happen to come the night that cousin Bobby Lewis is the guest. Join us for dinner, some great music, and the best holiday art you can find in the heart of Broadway. Norm will be naughty AND nice!

$75 - $105 cover charge. $110 - $130 VIP seating. $140 - $165 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

PERRY OJEDA SINGS THE SONGS OF COMDEN & GREEN: JUST IN TIME

DECEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM

One of Broadway's most beloved songwriting teams gets an intimate exploration by one of their foremost interpreters: Perry Ojeda (On The Town, Imaginary Friends) in Perry Ojeda - Just in Time: The Songs of Comden & Green.

Having collaborated with Comden and Green on the 1998 Broadway revival of On The Town, Ojeda threads together Betty & Adolph's fantastic hit songs like "Just In Time," "Make Someone Happy," and "The Party's Over," among others, while relaying his own personal memories of how they mentored, touched and changed his life as an artist.

Expect some very special guests to help celebrate the brilliant artists behind such musicals as Wonderful Town, Bells Are Ringing, On the 20th Century, and so many more.

Director: Kristen Sanderson

Music Director: John Daniels

Featuring: Brad Aspel (On The Town, Beauty and the Beast), Arielle Jacobs (Disney's Aladdin) and Robert Montano (On The Town, Kiss of the Spider Woman).

$30 - $40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BON NATALE [SIC]: THE ALMOST-MIDNIGHT MASS

DECEMBER 17 AT 11:30PM

Exactly one week before Christmas Eve, Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels, Promenade, "Search Party") and Natalie Walker (Alice by Heart, "BoJack Horseman," a much less significant role than Bonnie on "Search Party") return to Feinstein's/54 Below to help everyone celebrate the most wonderful time of the year: 11:30pm on a Tuesday. Yes, it's late, but let's level. If Bonnie and Natalie's work resonates with you, you're up until 1am every night this time of year anyway indulging in a festive cocktail of generalized anxiety and seasonal depression; you deserve to add booze and/or belting to the mix.

The material will range from classics to ought-to-be-classics to "why did they make us pay to watch them do this oh unfortunately this part has grown on me and I like it now."

The evening is music directed by Dan Garmon. Pray for him.

Critics raved about THE GRAVEYARD SMASH:

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

MEGHAN MURPHY: BIG RED & THE BOYS: GET YOUR HOLIDAY ON!

DECEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

For that special mix of naughty and nice, Big Red and the Boys presents a non-traditional evening of songs, stories, and spirits starring Meghan "Big Red" Murphy, John Francisco, Patrick Andrews, TJ Chernick, and Nick Davio. In their 9th year, Big Red and the Boys have become an annual tradition for city dwellers looking to escape the typical holiday drudgery. Big Red opens her living room to you, sharing holiday stories and humor, toasting the New Year, and serenading the audience with song stylings from Irving Berlin standards to original works to some funked-up Destiny's Child. Grab a friend, grab a cocktail, and get cozy at your new home for the holidays!

$35 - $45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!

DECEMBER 19 & 28 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Stars soon to be announced!

$40 - $60 cover charge. $75 - $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRISTINE PEDI: SNOW BIZNESS

DECEMBER 20 & 29 AT 9:30PM

Featuring the Twelve Divas of Christmas!

All I want for Christmas is Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Carol Channing, and my favorite divas stuffed into one big Christmas stocking.

Well, do you hear what I hear? Longtime SiriusXM RADIO personality & musical theater powerhouse Christine Pedi (Chicago, Forbidden Broadway, Newsical the Musical) conjures them up in her joyful and triumphant Snow Bizness.

With a voice as big as the sea (and a tale as big as a kite) she ushers in the holiday season with her award winning comedic flair, spot on impressions, and songs of good cheer. We may be in a recession, but let nothing you dismay, you'll find comfort and joy as you fall on your knees with laughter!

God bless her...every pun.

$30 - $40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ABBY PAYNE AND CRAIG WINBERRY PRESENT "CHRISTMAS SPIRITS: NEAT EDITION"

DECEMBER 20 AT 11:30PM

Abby Payne and Craig Winberry team up for their Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Christmas Spirits: Neat Edition. Native New Yorker and Goodspeed Johnny Mercer Writer's Colony alum Abby Payne joins Craig Winberry (Full Frontal, Mamma Mia, and Golden Girls Musical Parody) for some good ole fashion cheers with a contemporary twist. The two starred together in Ms. Payne's sold out New York Musical Festival smash hit The Gunfighter Meets His Match, and the collaboration continues in this holiday cocktail hour exploring holiday feelz of gathering, laughter, indulgence, and hope.

They will be joined by their merry band of outstanding musicians - Paul Maddison, Kenny Shaw, Rob Pawlings, and Kenny Warren - who have scorched NYC hotspots from Rockwood Music Hall to Madison Square Garden. The duo will share rocking new arrangements of Christmas Classics from Chuck Berry and Irving Berlin, and will stuff your stocking with original tracks by the two - if you're nice. But if you're naughty, there's some pop you can sip neat.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA

DECEMBER 21 & 30 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who brought four different sold out Sinatra shows to Feinstein's/54 Below during the Chairman of the Board's centennial year. Now that we're in Sinatra's second century, his greatness is a given, and today's most talented performers are looking forward to performing in his honor. You'll want to be at Feinstein's/54 Below to witness it!

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 16 years, created more than 200 major concerts all over the world, plus scores of nightclub shows that have played major concert halls, boites, and performing arts centers.

Stars to be announced!

$35 - $55 cover charge. $75 - $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRAD PHILLIPS

DECEMBER 21 AT 11:30PM

Brad Phillips, mandolinist, fiddler, and record producer for Jeff Daniels, Live and Unplugged, and violinist for The Verve Pipe and Stevie Wonder, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with his very own one-man show ROADSIGNS: The Story of a Midwestern Sideman.

Come experience the story of a midwestern musician from Michigan, whose musical journey began as a kid dreaming of becoming the next Neil Diamond, to finding a voice on the violin, and the unlikely road that led to sharing the stage - and in some cases, rental cars - with some of the most iconic musicians, actors, and artists of this generation, ultimately leading to the discovery of his own creative voice. ROADSIGNS features music from along Brad's musical path, including music of Jeff Daniels, Stevie Wonder, The Verve Pipe, and original songs accompanied on guitar and piano, with virtuosic instrumentals on violin, mandolin, octave mandolin, guitar, piano, and dobro. Brad's show creates an air of up close and personal intimacy and naked truthfulness that draws in an audience with genuine, heartfelt performances that will move you, light up your heart, make you laugh, make you feel, and make you think. This show is an album release show, celebrating the release of Brad's first two recording projects: Breaking Free and Ridella's Cave: The Liberty Street Sessions.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS HOLIDAY INN

DECEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a beloved classic musical in concert, Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn! Holiday Inn is the story of Jim, who leaves show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut. Jim's luck takes a turn when he meets Linda Mason; an aspiring performer, turned school teacher. Together, they turn the farmhouse into a festive inn with spectacular performances to celebrate each holiday, from Christmas to the Fourth of July.

Based on the classic 1942 film, this lighthearted musical features songs, "White Christmas," "Blue Skies," "Steppin' Out With My Baby," "Be Careful, It's My Heart," "Cheek to Cheek," "Shaking the Blues Away," and many more! Featuring a cast of NYC's rising stars, this concert is produced and directed by Nicole Lippey and A Work of Heart Productions.

Featuring: Alexis Aker, Hannah Bonnett, Jimmy Cochran, Kelliann DeCarlo, Samantha Disney, Matt Giroveanu, Ally Hern, Laura Laureano, Marc-Anthony Lewis, Nicole Lippey, Sierra Naomi, Jake Nicholson, Amanda Patanella, Taylor Patno, and Johnny Ross.

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MICHAEL FEINSTEIN: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS,

DECEMBER 23-23, 27-330 AT 7:00PM

DECEMBER 25-26 AT 8:00PM

Fire up the yule log and start the figgy pudding as Michael Feinstein returns to his New York home, Feinstein's/54 Below, again this winter. Join Michael and his band as they come Home for the Holidays to the 54 stage. This show will feature classics like "White Christmas" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," that are sure to put you in the Yuletide spirit. You can also expect to hear classics by Gershwin, Cole Porter, as well as other seasonal surprises performed as only Michael can.

Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe. His work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

December 25th, Christmas Day Performance Information: For Mr. Feinstein's Christmas performance on Wednesday, December 25, pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:00pm. The kitchen will continue to serve throughout the entirety of the performance. Please arrive within 15 minutes of your scheduled reservation time to ensure that everyone has a wonderful holiday experience. Should you arrive earlier or later than your reservation time, you may be asked to wait at the bar or in the lobby until such a time as you can be seated. For this evening only, our regular menu will be replaced by a Christmas prix fixe, which features classic holiday dishes and other festive seasonal favorites. All guests will be charged $85 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity).

$85 - $105 cover charge. $120 - $130 VIP seating. $150 - $165 premium seating. $85 mandatory prix fixe for Dec 25 performance. $25 food & beverage minimum at all other performances.

THE SAUNDERS FAMILY IN "FAMILY DINNER: HOLIDAY EDITION"

DECEMBER 23 AT 9:30PM

Are you tired of classic holiday fare? Ready for a new generation of holiday treats, including a few unexpected tricks? You're invited to Family Dinner: Holiday Edition, an evening of merriment, mischief, and mayhem, where all are welcome, but nobody quite fits. What is a holiday, anyway?

Come join Broadway's Saunders siblings at the Dinner Table: Alanna Saunders, Claire Saunders, Heath Saunders, and Trent Saunders (variously from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Alice by Heart, Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in London, Nancy Meyers' The Intern, NBC's "Peter Pan Live!," and "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!," Newton's Cradle, The Great Comet, Goodspeed's Cyrano, Marry Harry, and Aladdin on Broadway), who will be here to whip you into a frothy holiday frenzy as they serenade you with songs from shows they could all be cast in, songs from shows only one of them could be cast in, songs from shows that no one will ever be cast in, or maybe just holiday songs that you've forgotten about. They haven't been able to agree on that yet.

Family Dinner is arranged and orchestrated by Heath Saunders, music directed by Dan Garmon, and produced by The Saunders Collective.

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A BROADWAY CHRISTMAS!

DECEMBER 24 AT 9:30PM

Come enjoy the greatest Broadway holiday songs of all time on Christmas Eve! All the songs in this special concert will be seasonal songs that have been performed in shows that have appeared on the Great White Way. Among the holiday classics and hits in our show will be, "White Christmas," "Hard Candy Christmas," "We Need a Little Christmas," and many, many more!

A Broadway Christmas! is created, written, directed, and hosted by NYC impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 300 major concerts all over the world, including Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year (about to begin its 19th critically acclaimed season). Scott has also produced, written, and directed concerts for Michael Feinstein. In our Christmas Eve concert, a cast of New York's most talented Broadway and nightclub stars will share their greatest gifts with you - their extraordinary talent!

Stars to be announced!

$35 - $45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOE GULLA: THE BRONX QUEEN

DECEMBER 27 AT 9:30PM

Anchors aweigh! Playwright/actor/reality star Joe Gulla, best known for his award-winning shows, Bronx Queen Trilogy, Garbo, Gay.Porn.Mafia, Sleeping With The Fish, and his sold-out engagements at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with The Bronx Queen. In the tradition of legendary monologist Spalding Gray, Joe sits alone at a table, notebook, and bottle of water at the ready as he (bait and!) tackles the issue of growing up as a gay Italian boy... in the Bronx!

As an actor, Joe played Joey in San Francisco's Tony & Tina's Wedding for many years and Frankie in Off-Broadway's My Big Gay Italian Wedding. He also starred on NBC's "Lost," one of television's first adventure reality series. Joe can be seen on Season 3 of HBO's "The Deuce" this fall. Recently produced in Milan, Italy, a film version of Joe's award-winning play, Sleeping With The Fish starring Tony-nominee, Lou Liberatore is currently in production.

This very special Feinstein's/54 performance of The Bronx Queen will feature special guest, internationally acclaimed singer, actress, and concert artist Natalie Douglas. Natalie is a two-time Bistro, Nightlife, and eleven-time MAC Award Winner and has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre, and The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, and The Town Hall among others and has produced over 70 different concerts at her musical home, Birdland Jazz Club.

Provocative, poignant, hysterical, The Bronx Queen, with its electric combination of spoken word and song, packs a Bronx-style emotional punch and promises real tears from equal parts crying and laughing!

$30 - $40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SETH SIKES CELEBRATES THE '20S ON NEW YEAR'S EVE!

DECEMBER 31 AT 7:00PM

Seth Sikes rings in the new decade singing Twenty '20s Songs for 2020, backed by his seven-piece band. The songs may be a century old, but Sikes is a modern boy, and he'll do his best to keep the songs as fast and loose as the actual 1920s.

Sikes returns after playing to consistently sold-out houses at the venue in his critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a Broadway World Award), Liza Minnelli, and Bernadette Peters. He is also the Associate Director of The Band's Visit.

Please note that for this special New Year's Eve performance there is a $45 food & beverage minimum.

$70 - $80 cover charge. $105 VIP seating. $140 premium seating. $45 food & beverage minimum.

ANNALEIGH ASHFORD ON NEW YEAR'S EVE!

DECEMBER 31 AT 11:00PM

Join Annaleigh Ashford, Tony Award®-winning star of the most recent revival of Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots, and You Can't Take It With You, along with Will Van Dyke and the Whiskey 5 to welcome New York to its 2020s. A little glam rock, glitter, gay magic, and some singalongs will help you ring in this fabulous new year. Bring your dancing pumps and some sequins because we know how to get your heart ready for the next decade!

All tickets include two spectacularly delicious courses, a dessert buffet after the show/during the dance party, and an open bar for the entire evening, inclusive of tax and gratuity. For those who want to ring in their New Year with something even more special, our Ringside and Premium Seats will also include a half bottle of champagne for each party of two and an individual dessert platter during the dance party.

For those who want to dance the night away, we invite you to our Disco Seats (seating chart viewable at 54Below.com). This location will give you an excellent view during the show, and keep you right in the middle of the action. As midnight strikes, the tables and seats will be whisked away, allowing everyone to ring in the new year with the best party in town! Tables will be set up around the dance floor for those who want a "disco nap" in-between songs. After midnight, showcase your best moves when the party continues with more music and dancing.

$300 - $350 cover charge. $425 VIP seating. $495 premium seating. Cover charge includes a two-course prix fixe dinner, dessert buffet, open bar, tax, and gratuity. Premium and Ringside seats also include an individual dessert platter.





