FRIGID Nightcap Hosts Macabre Masquerade: A Halloween Variety Spectacular in the East Village

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FRIGID New York is set to present its latest installment of FRIGID Nightcap, the East Village's weirdest and wildest late-night variety show. On Friday, October 25th at 10:30pm, Under St. Marks Theatre will transform into a haunted playground for "Macabre Masquerade," a Halloween-themed extravaganza.

FRIGID Nightcap: Macabre Masquerade promises an unforgettable night of entertainment that brings big Halloween energy to an intimate space.

"Get ready for the weirdest little Halloween party you've ever attended," says Gibbons-Brown. "It's like if 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' had a wild night out with 'The Addams Family'."

The lineup for the evening includes a diverse array of talent:

Maggie McMuffin brings Cathy's spirit to life in a haunting rendition of "Wuthering Heights," complete with prop windows and ghostly wails.

Kandi delivers a high-energy vampire burlesque that's sure to get your blood pumping.

Tom Brennan tackles the grim reaper with wit and wisdom in his stand-up set, proving that laughter truly is the best medicine - even when facing the ultimate punchline.

Tiffi Tornado slashes through conventions in their "Ghostface Neo-burlesque" act, set to the Arctic Monkeys' "Red Right Hand."

Oliver Bliss brings Beetlejuice to life (or is it death?) in a hilarious draglesque performance featuring a parody of the musical's opening number.

Samantha Echo channels a siren's call as a creepy mermaid, blending operatic prowess with unsettling allure.

Adding to the night's eerie atmosphere, femme-tastic performance collective The Strange Girlzz will be taking over the pre-show. Known for their mind-bending performances that blur the lines between art, theater, and the unexplainable, The Strange Girlzz promise an interactive and ominous prelude to the main event.

Gibbons-Brown will also be joined by guest co-host and Strange Girl Iman Abdul.

"Our goal with FRIGID Nightcap has always been to create a space where the unexpected thrives," adds Gibbons-Brown. "Macabre Masquerade is the perfect embodiment of that spirit - it's highbrow meets lowbrow, classic meets contemporary, all with a hefty dose of Halloween magic."

Audiences are encouraged to come in costume, as the show will feature a monster-themed dance break where attendees can join in the fun.

FRIGID Nightcap: Macabre Masquerade plays at Under St. Marks Theatre on Friday, October 25th at 10:30pm. Tickets are $15 and include a glass of wine. Livestream options are available for $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/FRIGIDNightcapTix

For the latest updates, visit @FRIGIDNightcap on Instagram and TikTok.

For those who want to dive deeper into the FRIGID Nightcap universe, the show recently launched a Patreon offering exclusive behind-the-scenes content, sneak peeks of upcoming performances, and even opportunities to influence future themes. "It's like getting a backstage pass to the weirdest show in town," Gibbons-Brown explains.

Additionally, fans can now wear their weird proudly with the launch of the official FRIGID Nightcap merch store. From "Dad hats" to "Salty Grandma" t-shirts, there's something for every flavor of night owl. "Our merch is perfect for those who want to carry a piece of the Nightcap magic with them everywhere," adds Gibbons-Brown.

To join the Patreon community or shop the merch collection, visit the links available on FRIGID Nightcap's Instagram bio.

Step into the shadows where the veil between worlds is thinner than a comedian's patience, and unleash your inner weirdo at FRIGID Nightcap: Macabre Masquerade!