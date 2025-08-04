FREEDOM RIDERS: THE CIVIL RIGHTS MUSICAL To Be Presented At City College Center For The Arts This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Freedom Riders: The Civil Rights Musical will be presented as a staged concert event at City College Center for the Arts on September 24 and 25, 2025. Performances will take place at the Marian Anderson Theater at Aaron Davis Hall.

Presented in a concert format, this musical experience explores the true story of the interracial group of young activists who risked their lives in 1961 to challenge segregation in the American South and ignite a national movement. Featuring powerful original music, vivid historical narrative, and an urgent reminder of the power of collective action, Freedom Riders transforms a pivotal chapter in the Civil Rights Movement into a stirring theatrical event.

The concert is directed by Richard Allen, an award-winning composer, filmmaker, and playwright. Musical direction is by conductor and composer Ahmed Alabaca.

With a book by Allen and music and lyrics by Allen and Taran Gray, Freedom Riders earned Best Music at the 2017 New York Musical Festival, along with multiple additional NYMF honors. The work has garnered national attention for its emotional depth and historical authenticity—including praise from the late Congressman John Lewis, who called it "very accurate" and said it "brought tears to [his] eyes."

This engagement marks the first time the work will be presented at City College, and the performances are expected to draw educators, civic leaders, and community advocates in celebration of both artistry and activism.