FOREST SONG by John P. Hastings Featuring Musicians From TILT Brass to be Presented at Inwood Hill Park

Don't miss this unique poly-narrative exploration of forests and their significance to humans.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation Photo 1 Video: Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths Photo 2 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths
THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024
A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know! Photo 4 A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know!

FOREST SONG by John P. Hastings Featuring Musicians From TILT Brass to be Presented at Inwood Hill Park

Forest Song, a free music performance by artist and composer John P. Hastings and featuring musicians from TILT Brass, will be presented at Inwood Hill Park, Upper Manhattan on Saturday and Sunday, October 14, 2023 at 2pm and 4pm; and Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1pm and 3pm. All four performances run approximately one hour and are free and open to the public. For more information: Click Here.

Forest Song is originated by artist and composer John P. Hastings who has created a number of site-specific performances, including Cloudsplitter in 2021. Forest Song utilizes a large ensemble spread throughout the park space performing a variety of sonic materials. Harmonies are reflected, words appear, and the melodies from revolutionary hymns are recycled, all conjuring a human and arboreal conversation. Over the course of an hour performance, the audience is free to wander the park, to hear the musicians at a distance, while also observing them close-by.

Many themes become apparent in the work. Myths and stories swirl around our forests, some of them fanciful and fantastic; others feed into age-old tropes of colonial settlement (The performance is sited at the location of the "sale" of Manhattan to Peter Minuet by the Lenape peoples). They have been many things to humans: a source of fuel, shelter, fear. They are a place of mystery and repose. Forest Song takes these many iterations of human conception of the forest and layers them to fashion a poly-narrative: a Native American home, a European folk drama, a technocratic "shelterbelt," and now a conserved piece of our future. Forests are a mirror for humans: the reflection of our wants and desires throughout our years of existence.

Forest Song features musicians from TILT Brass, led by Chris McIntyre. The performances are supported by several grants from LMCC, UMEZ, and the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance, making the project free and accessible to the public.

Inwood Hill Park, Manhattan, New York: A to Inwood / 207th Street or 1 to 215th Street. Enter at Shorakkopoch Rock.

Featuring TILT Brass:

Christopher McIntyre - trombone

James Rogers - trombone

Nicolee Kuester - horn

Blair Hamrick - horn

Rebecca Steinberg - trumpet

Jonathan Finlayson, trumpet

with

Iván Barenboim - clarinet

Katie Porter - clarinet

Jessica Schmitz - flute

Eva Ding - flute

John P. Hastings - originator

Aaron Meicht - music director, trumpet

Carolina Gomez - costuming

Benjamin Mayock - design

Shannon Sindelar - producer

John P. Hastings is an artist and musician focused on exploring the environment, communities, and humanity. He works across media, using performance, video, installation, photography, and sound recording. Geography and research form a large part of his artistic practice. Specific sites become a starting point to engage in a dialog between peoples as well as the landscape we live. The historical record emerges as a place to question ourselves, the ideas that have been passed down to us, and how we can function with the weight of those histories upon us. Trained as a musician and composer, Hastings uses sound and audio as major through lines in all his works, along with a diverse array of media. Hastings' work has been featured at a variety of venues and festivals including the Hammer Museum (Los Angeles, CA), REDCAT (Los Angeles, CA), Issue Project Room (Brooklyn, NY), Center for New Music (San Francisco, CA), Roulette Intermedium (Brooklyn, NY), Festival of New American Music (Sacramento, CA,) Other Minds Festival 17 (San Francisco, CA), Itinerant Interludes (Berlin, Germany), Make Music New York (New York, NY), the LUMEN Festival (Staten Island, NY), and many more.




RELATED STORIES

1
Idina Menzel Is No Longer Managed By Scooter Braun Photo
Idina Menzel Is No Longer Managed By Scooter Braun

Idina Menzel is no longer working with Scooter Braun as her manager. The confirmation comes after the recent news that Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato had cut ties with Braun this week. News that Justin Bieber had also stopped working with Braun surfaced last week, but those rumors have since been shut down by Braun's team.

2
FROZEN to Return as a Podcast Ahead of Third Film Photo
FROZEN to Return as a Podcast Ahead of Third Film

The story will take place in between the Frozen sequel and the forthcoming third film, with Elsa and Anna being joined by new characters like Queen Disa and Lord Wolfgang. While stars like Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, and Kristen Bell voice Frozen characters in the films, it has not been revealed if they will take part in the podcast.

3
Application Period Now Open for NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre Photo
Application Period Now Open for NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) and the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) has just announced that applications are open for the fifth round of grants for the NYC Women's Fund for Media, Music and Theatre.

4
Bean, Creel, Butler & More to Join Cheyenne Jackson at 54 Below Photo
Bean, Creel, Butler & More to Join Cheyenne Jackson at 54 Below

Shoshana Bean, Gavin Creel, Kerry Butler, and more will be joining Cheyenne Jackson for his highly anticipated debut at 54 Below. Don't miss this star-studded lineup of talented performers as they deliver an unforgettable night of entertainment. Get all the details and book your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22nd, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22nd, 2023
Photos: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Gathers to Mark Ninoy Aquino DayPhotos: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Gathers to Mark Ninoy Aquino Day
Photos: First Look at Betty Who in Rehearsals for HADESTOWNPhotos: First Look at Betty Who in Rehearsals for HADESTOWN
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME To Play Final Broadway Performance Next MonthONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME To Play Final Broadway Performance Next Month

Videos

Video: Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation Video Video: Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade Video
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
ALADDIN

Recommended For You