FIAF To Close Temporarily As Of Monday, March 16
Although there have been no reported cases of coronavirus at FIAF, it is our priority to protect and support the well-being of our students, members, visitors, and staff and to proactively participate in New York City and State's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.
FIAF will therefore temporarily close from Monday, March 16, through March 29.
French classes at the Manhattan and Montclair campuses will take place tomorrow, Saturday, March 14.
Starting Monday, March 16, most French classes will move online.
FIAF Preschool will be closed from Monday, March 16.
All Library programs are cancelled for March and late fees will be waived.
All FIAF cultural events are suspended until further notice.
For detailed information about classes, ticket refunds, and other program updates, please click here.
During the closure, FIAF will undergo a thorough cleaning, and continue to closely monitor developments and follow recommendations from health and government authorities.
