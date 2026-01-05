FENIX Rising To Return To The Bitter End This Month

FENIX Rising will return to The Bitter End on Sunday, January 18, at 7:00 p.m., presenting a lineup of vocalists representing a range of contemporary R&B, soul, and gospel-influenced styles.

The evening’s performers will include Lamont Sanders, whose work draws on classic R&B traditions while incorporating modern influences; Nia Renee, known for a vocal style that balances restraint and emotional intensity; ShanDaria, whose performances are rooted in gospel and soul; and Lauren Byrd, who blends faith-based themes with contemporary R&B.

FENIX Rising is presented in partnership with FENIX360, a global platform focused on artist visibility, support, and compensation. The showcase is designed to highlight independent artists while fostering collaboration and community within the music industry.

The event will take place at The Bitter End, located at 147 Bleecker Street in New York City’s Greenwich Village. The venue has a long history in the folk and rock music scenes and has hosted numerous notable performers over the decades.

Additional information about FENIX Rising and its associated platform is available through the official FENIX360 website.