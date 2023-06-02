FAT HAM Extends Run on Broadway

Producers announce today the critically acclaimed, five-time Tony Award nominated, Pulitzer Prize- winning Fat Ham by Tony nominee James Ijames will add one week of performances on Broadway. The production, directed by Tony nominee Saheem Ali, will now run through Sunday, July 2 at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway. Tickets for the extension week go on sale Monday, June 5 at 10:00am (ET).

The cast of Fat Ham includes Tony nominee Nikki Crawford as “Tedra,” Chris Herbie Holland as “Tio,” Billy Eugene Jones as “Rev” and “Pap,” Adrianna Mitchell as “Opal,” Calvin Leon Smith* as “Larry,” Marcel Spears as “Juicy,” Benja Kay Thomas as “Rabby,” RJ Foster (u/s Rev/Pap), Marquis D. Gibson (u/s Juicy/Larry/Tio), Alexandria Lewis (u/s Opal), Matthew Elijah Webb (u/s Juicy/Larry/Tio), and Rema Webb (u/s Tedra/Rabby).

The creative team for Fat Ham includes: Maruti Evans (Scenic Design), Tony nominee Dominique Fawn Hill (Costume Design), Tony nominee Bradley King (Lighting Design), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design), Darrell Grand Moultrie (Choreographer) Earon Chew Nealey (Hair and Wig Design), Skylar Fox (Illusions Design), Kamra A. Jacobs (Production Stage Manager), Kate Murray (Casting), and Baseline Theatrical (General Management).

FAT HAM on Broadway – Award Wins & Nominations

WINNER! Outer Critics Circle Award, John Gassner Award for New American Play

WINNER! Off Broadway Alliance Award, Best New Play

Tony Award nominations for Best Play, Best Direction (Saheem Ali), Best Featured Actress in a Play (Nikki Crawford), Best Costume Design of a Play (Dominique Fawn Hill), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Bradley King)

Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Play, Distinguished Performance (Marcel Spears) Drama Desk Awards nominations for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Sound Design of a Play (Mikaal Sulaiman).

Fat Hamby James Ijamesmade its New York premiere in a critically acclaimed sold-outrun—May 12-July 31, 2022, including a six-week extension—at The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director), co-produced with National Black Theatre (Sade Lythcott, CEO; Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director), and hailed by The New York Times in its Critic’s Pick review as an “outstanding transformation of Shakespeare’s tragedy into a play about Black masculinity and queerness that both echoes Hamlet and finds a language beyond it.” The play was commissioned by and received its world premiere as a filmed production at The Wilma Theater, Philadelphia; Ijames’ play went on to win the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. But here’s the rub! Revenge doesn’t come easy to Juicy, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy.

Fat Ham is produced on Broadway by No Guarantees, Public Theater Productions, and Rashad V. Chambers; co-producers are National Black Theatre, Tim Levy, Bards on Broadway, Bob Boyett, Ghostbuster Productions, James Ijames, Cynthia Stroum, Audible, Adam Cohen, Blake Devillier, Firemused Productions/Jamrock Productions, The Forstalls, Iconic Vizions/Corey Brunish, John Gore Organization, Midnight Theatricals, David Miner, Robin Gorman Newman/Picklestar Theatricals, Marc Platt, Play on Shakespeare, The Wilma Theater, Colman Domingo and Cynthia Erivo. Andy Jones and Dylan Pager serve as Executive Producers.

The performance schedule for Fat Ham is: Tuesday through Saturday at 8PM, Sunday at 7PM, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2PM. Beginning Tuesday, April 18, the performance schedule is: Tuesday through Friday at 7PM, Saturday at 8PM, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM, and Sunday at 3PM.