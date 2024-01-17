FAT HAM, Billy Porter & More Receive GLAAD Award Nominations

GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, has announced the nominees for the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, including five Broadway shows, Billy Porter, Reneé Rapp, and more.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Nominees for the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards reflect work published, released, or broadcast between January 1 and December 31, 2023.

Notable Nominees

Nominees for Outstanding Broadway Production include Fat Ham, by James Ijames; How to Dance in Ohio, by Jacob Yandura and Rebekah Greer Melocik; Melissa Etheridge: My Window, by Melissa Etheridge; Once Upon A One More Time, by Jon Hartmere; and The Sign in Sydney Brustein’s Window, by Lorraine Hansberry.

The Color Purple was nominated for Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release.

Red, White, and Royal Blue was nominated for Outstanding Film – Streaming Or TV.

Rustin was nominated for Outstanding Film – Streaming Or TV.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was nominated for Outstanding New Series.

Billy Porter was nominated for Outstanding Music Artist.

Shucked songwriter Brandy Clarke was nominated for Outstanding Music Artist.

Reneé Rapp was nominated for Outstanding Music Artist.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was nominated for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film - Live Action.

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies, which fund GLAAD's work to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance and visibility in media, will be held this year in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, March 14, 2024 and in New York City, at the Hilton Midtown, on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

NOMINEES FOR THE 35TH ANNUAL GLAAD MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)

American Fiction (Amazon MGM Studios)

Anyone But You (Columbia Pictures)

The Blackening (Lionsgate Films)

Bottoms (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

The Color Purple (Warner Bros.)

It's a Wonderful Knife (RLJE Films)

Knock at the Cabin (Universal Pictures)

Moving On (Roadside Attractions)

Shortcomings (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe (Blue Fox Entertainment)

The Blue Caftan (Strand Releasing)

Blue Jean (Magnolia Pictures)

How to Blow Up a Pipeline (Neon)

Joyland (Oscilloscope)

L'immensità (Music Box Films)

Monica (IFC Films)

Our Son (Vertical Entertainment)

Passages (Mubi)

Summoning Sylvia (The Horror Collective)

Outstanding Film – Streaming Or TV

Cassandro (Amazon Prime Video)

Christmas on Cherry Lane (Hallmark Channel)

Friends & Family Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

Frybread Face and Me (Array Releasing)

Nuovo Olimpo (Netflix)

Nyad (Netflix)

Red, White, and Royal Blue (Amazon Prime Video)

Runs in the Family (Indigenous Film Distribution)

Rustin (Netflix)

You're Not Supposed To Be Here (Lifetime Television)

Outstanding Documentary

Beyond the Aggressives: 25 Years Later (MTV Documentary Films)

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (Netflix)

Every Body (Focus Features)

Kokomo City (Magnolia Pictures)

Little Richard: I Am Everything (Magnolia Pictures)

Orlando, My Political Biography (Janus Films)

Rainbow Rishta (Amazon Prime Video)

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO Documentary Films)

The Stroll (HBO)

"UYRA - The Rising Forest" POV (PBS)

Outstanding New Series

The Buccaneers (Apple TV+)

Class (Netflix)

Culprits (Hulu)

Deadloch (Amazon Prime Video)

Everything Now (Netflix)

Found (NBC)

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Paramount+)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Other Black Girl (Hulu)

Tore (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

The Chi (Showtime)

Chucky (SyFy/USA Network)

Doctor Who (Disney+)

Good Trouble (Freeform)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Quantum Leap (NBC)

Riverdale (The CW)

Station 19 (ABC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series

And Just Like That… (Max)

Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video)

Harlem (Amazon Prime Video)

Harley Quinn (Max)

Our Flag Means Death (Max)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

With Love (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Black Cake (Hulu)

Bodies (Netflix)

The Confessions of Frannie Langton (Britbox)

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

The Full Monty (FX on Hulu)

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Amazon Prime Video)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Transatlantic (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Program

Bargain Block (HGTV)

Family Karma (Bravo)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Living for the Dead (Hulu)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Swiping America (Max)

TRANSworld Atlanta (Tubi)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula (Shudder/AMC+)

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion (MTV)

Drag Me to Dinner (Hulu)

Love Trip: Paris (Freeform)

My Kind of Country (Apple TV+)

Next in Fashion (Netflix)

Project Runway (Bravo)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Children's Programming

"Any Way You Slice It" Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Netflix)

"Blue River Wedding" Ada Twist: Scientist (Netflix)

Bossy Bear (Nick Jr.)

Firebuds (Disney Jr.)

Monster High (Nickelodeon)

Pinecone & Pony (AppleTV+)

Princess Power (Netflix)

Ridley Jones (Netflix)

Summer Camp Island (Cartoon Network)

Work It Out Wombats! (PBS Kids)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film - Live Action

Heartstopper (Netflix)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Jane (AppleTV+)

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury (Netflix)

XO, Kitty (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film - Animated

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (Max)

Craig Of The Creek (Cartoon Network)

The Dragon Prince (Netflix)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Disney Channel)

Hailey's On It! (Disney Channel)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

Nimona (Netflix)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Transformers: EarthSpark (Paramount+)

Outstanding Music Artist

Billy Porter, Black Mona Lisa (Island UK/Republic Records)

boygenius, The Record (Interscope)

Brandy Clark (Brandy Clark)

Janelle Monae, The Age of Pleasure (Atlantic Records)

Kim Petras, Feed the Beast & Problematique (Amigo/Republic Records)

Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation (Columbia Records)

Renee Rapp, Snow Angel (Interscope)

Sam Smith, Gloria (Capitol Records)

Troye Sivan, Something to Give Each Other (EMI Australia/Capitol Records)

Victoria Monet, JAGUAR II (Lovett Music/RCA Records)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Chappell Roan (Atlantic Records/Island Records)

David Archuleta (Archie Music)

Fancy Hagood (Fancy Hagood Enterprises)

G FLIP (Future Classic)

Ice Spice (10K Projects/Capitol Records)

Iniko (Columbia Records)

Jade LeMac (Artista Records)

The Scarlet Opera (Perta/Silent Records)

Slayyyter (FADER Label)

UMI (Keep Cool/RCA)

Outstanding Broadway Production

Fat Ham, by James Ijames

How to Dance in Ohio, by Jacob Yandura and Rebekah Greer Melocik

Melissa Etheridge: My Window, by Melissa Etheridge

Once Upon A One More Time, by Jon Hartmere

The Sign in Sydney Brustein’s Window, by Lorraine Hansberry

Outstanding Podcast

Finding Fire Island (Broadway Podcast Network)

Gay and Afraid with Eric Sedeño (Past Your Bedtime)

Las Culturistas (iHeart)

NPR's Embedded (NPR)

Queen of Hearts (Wondery)

Rooted Recovery Stories (Promises Behavioral Health)

Sibling Rivalry (Studio 71)

That Conversation With Tarek Ali (Buzz Sprout)

This Queer Book Saved My Life (This Queer Book Productions, LLC)

TransLash (TransLash Media)

Outstanding Video Game

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Little Goody Two Shoes (AstralShift/Square Enix)

Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment)

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Summerfall Studios/Humble Games)

Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)

Thirsty Suitors (Outerloop Games/Annapurna Interactive)

This Bed We Made (Lowbirth Games)

Too Hot To Handle 2 (Nanobit/Netflix Games)

Outstanding Comic Book

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent, written by Tom Taylor (DC Comics)

Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain, written by Tini Howard (Marvel Comics)

Hawkgirl, written by Jadzia Axelrod (DC Comics)

Killer Queens 2, written by David M. Booher (Dark Horse Comics)

The Neighbors, written by Jude Ellison S. Doyle (BOOM! Studios)

New Mutants Lethal Legion, written by Charlie Jane Anders (Marvel Comics)

The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos, written by Tate Brombal based on an idea by James Tynion IV (Dark Horse Comics)

Poison Ivy, written by G. Willow Wilson (DC Comics)

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Alyssa Wong (Marvel Comics)

Tim Drake: Robin, written by Meghan Fitzmartin (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

Blackward, by Lawrence Lindell (Drawn & Quarterly)

Carmilla: The First Vampire, written by Amy Chu (Berger Books/Dark Horse Comics)

Cosmoknights (Book Two), by Hannah Templer (Top Shelf Productions)

Four-Color Heroes, by Richard Fairgray (Fanbase Press)

Heartstopper Vol. 5, by Alice Oseman (Graphix/Scholastic)

Light Carries On, by Ray Nadine (Dark Horse Books)

Northranger, written by Rey Terciero (HarperAlley)

Parallel, by Matthias Lehmann (ONI Press)

Roaming, by Jillian Tamaki, Mariko Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)

Us, by Sara Soler (Dark Horse Books)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

"Certainty" Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

"Chaos, Law, and Order" The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

"Cynthia Nixon and Kim Petras" Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

"Dulcé Sloan & Sasha Colby Talk What It Means to Be A Happy Trans Person" The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

"Elliot Page Opens Up In New Memoir: 'It Felt Like The Right Time'" The View (ABC)

"The Hardest Fight Is the Fight Against Status Quo" The Conversations Project (Hulu)

"I’m Not Just Gay, I’m Your Son" Karamo (syndicated)

"Jennifer Hudson Surprises HIV Activist with $10,000" The Jennifer Hudson Show (syndicated)

"Trace Lysette & Patricia Clarkson, Laverne Cox" The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated)

"Unapologetically Me" Tamron Hall (syndicated)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

"11th Hour: Transgender Athletes and What People Don't Understand" The 11th Hour (MSNBC)

"19-Year-Old Designer CJ King Gets Second Chance to Walk the Runway" GMA3 (ABC)

"The All in Y'all" (KEYE-TV CBS Austin)

"Anti-LGBTQ+ Law in Uganda that Threatens the Death Penalty Sparks International Outcry" PBS Newshour (PBS)

"Bringing Queer Joy into the World of Hip-Hop" ABC News Live Prime (ABC News Live)

"Des Moines LGBTQ Community Hosts First-Ever 'People's Pride'" (WOI-TV Local 5 Des Moines)

"Geena Rocero Talks About Her New Memoir 'Horse Barbie' and the Power of Living Unapologetically" CBS Mornings (CBS)

"How Eco-Drag Queen Pattie Gonia Defines What It Means to Fight for the Environment" Nightline (ABC)

"New York City Gay Bar Deaths Classified as Homicides" (NBC News Now)

"One-on-One with the President of the American Medical Association (AMA)" The CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell (CBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form

"Beyond Limits: Who I Am" CBS Sports (CBS)

"CBS Reports: A Nation in Transition" CBS News (CBS)

"Club Q One Year Later" (KKTV CBS 11 Colorado)

"Freedom to Exist" Soul of a Nation (ABC)

"It's Ok To Ask Questions - Pidgeon Pagonis" (WMAQ-TV NBC 5 Chicago)

"Marty’s Place: Where Hope Lives" (+Life Media with KGO-TV & ABC Localish)

"Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be" (ABC Owned Television Stations)

"Proud Voices: A NY1 Special" (Spectrum News NY1)

"Serving in Secret: Love, Country and 'Dont Ask Don't Tell'" (MSNBC)

"VICE Special Report - Out Loud // Big Freedia Presents: Young Queer Artists To Look Out For" (Vice News)

Outstanding Live TV Journalism – Segment or Special

"Capehart on SCOTUS rulings: 'My Possibilities are Up to Them, Not Up to Me'" The Last Word (MSNBC)

"CNN’s Anderson Cooper Speaks With Lauri Carleton’s Daughter, Ari Carleton, About Her Mother’s Legacy" Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

"Flipping the Script: Live Interviews on LGBTQ+ Community" Morning News NOW (NBC News Now)

"Gio Benitez Interviews Sasha Velour on Her Book and the Climate of Drag in America" Good Morning America (ABC)

"Indiana Students Put on LGBTQ-Themed Play Themselves After it’s Canceled By the School" Yasmin Vossoughian Reports (MSNBC)

"José Díaz-Balart Reports: A Texas Mother's Fight: the Case for Gender-Affirming Care" José Díaz-Balart Reports (MSNBC)

"One-on-One with Eureka O'Hara" The Reid Out (MSNBC)

"Pride Across America" (ABC News Live)

"TikTok Sensations 'The Old Gays' Talk About How They Became Friends and Their New Docuseries" TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

"Two Anti-LGBTQ Bills Advance to Louisiana House" Breakdown (WWL-TV CBS New Orleans)

Outstanding Print Article

"As Drag Bans Proliferate, Maren Morris Goes Deep With Drag's Biggest Stars on Why the Show Must Go On" by Stephen Daw (Billboard)

"Black Queer History is American History" by Myeshia Price (TIME)

"'But Most of All I'm Human': These 3 Transgender Teens Prove Identity Stretches Beyond One Label" by Susan Miller (USA TODAY)

"The Dancer" by Matt Kemper (The Atlanta-Journal Constitution)

"Heroism Overpowers Hate" by John Sotomayor (Embrace Magazine)

"Kim Petras Is Breaking the Mold" by Jeff Nelson (People)

"Pop Icons Are ‘Mothers’ Now. The LGBTQ Ballroom Scene Wants Credit." by Samantha Cherry (The Washington Post)

"Stop Bad Hair and Uglier Legislation (The New Classics)" by Karen Giberson (AC Magazine)

"Transgender Youth: ‘Forced Outing’ Bills Make Schools Unsafe" by Hannah Schoenbaum and Sean Murphy (AP)

"We Have the Tools to Stop HIV. So Why Is It Still Spreading?" by LZ Granderson (Los Angeles Times)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Billboard

People

Variety

Out

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

"The AP Interview: Pope Francis Says Homosexuality Not a Crime" by Nicole Winifield (AP.com)

"Book Banners Came for This Colorado Town. They Didn’t Anticipate Resistance." By Jeff Fuentes Gleghorn (LGBTQNation.com)

"Evidence Undermines ‘Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria' Claims" by Timmy Broderick (ScientificAmerican.com)

"From Drag Bans to Sports Restrictions, 75 Anti-LGBTQ Bills Have Become Law in 2023" by Jo Yurcaba (NBCNews.com)

"How the Latinx Drag Queens of Brooklyn Are Finding Freedom through Their Cultures" by Juan De Dios Sanchez Jurado (TeenVogue.com)

"Pedro Zamora, ‘Real World’ Star Who Died of AIDS, 'Humanized the Disease for a Generation,' Say Activists" by David Artavia (Yahoo.com)

"Pride Month Feels Different As Threats, Fear of Violence Grows" by Brooke Migdon (TheHill.com)

"Some Trans Kids Are Being Forced to Flee America for Their Safety" by Nico Lang (HuffPost.com)

"Stochastic Terrorism: Links between the GOP, Right-Wing Influencers & Neo-Nazi Violence" by Christopher Wiggins (Advocate.com)

"What Does Queer Gen Z Want on TV? Everything under the Rainbow" by Jude Cramer (INTOMore.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

"7 Remarkable Trans Elders Share Lessons for the Next Generation" (them.us)

"Brave Spaces" (PBS.org)

"CANS Can’t Stand" (NewYorker.com)

"Club Q: Stronger Together" (NFL.com)

"'I’ve Always Known I Was Different’: Four Trans People Share Their Stories" (WashingtonPost.com)

"Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Calls Out the New York Times' Anti-Trans Coverage & Advice for Trans Youth" (Variety.com)

"Moving Isa" (Insider.com)

"People Come Out to Their Parents | Truth or Drink" (Cut.com)

"Protecting Pride: Resilience after Tragedy – Club Q Survivors Fight to Project Their Community" (GoodMorningAmerica.com)

"Transnational" (Vice.com)

Outstanding Blog

Charlotte's Web Thoughts

Erin in the Morning

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters

LawDork

Mombian

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

The Queer Review

The Randy Report

The Reckoning

The Rot Spot

Special Recognition

The Dads (Netflix)

+Life Media

Love in Gravity

Relighting Candles (Hulu)

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé (AMC Theatres)

The Tennessee Holler

Yes I Am: The Ric Weiland Story