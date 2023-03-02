F. Murray Abraham, Eden Espinosa, Beth Leavel & More Join BROADWAY BACKWARDS Lineup

Another slate of stars from the worlds of stage and screen, including Tony, Oscar and Obie Award winners, will join the legion of luminaries performing at Broadway Backwards, the only annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community on Broadway.

F. Murray Abraham, Eden Espinosa, Robbie Fairchild, Barrett Foa, Beth Leavel, Bonnie Milligan and Alexandra Silber have just been added to the lineup for the highly anticipated event, which returns at 8 pm on Monday, March 13, 2023, to Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now at broadwaycares.org/backwards.

The new special guests join George Abud, Philippe Arroyo, Corbin Bleu, Wayne Brady, Len Cariou, Bradley Dean, Dormeshia, Adrianna Hicks, Robyn Hurder, Jeigh Madjus, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Chris McCarrell, Samantha Pauly, Anthony Rapp, Turner Riley, Lea Salonga, Kyle Scatliffe, A.J. Shively, Ali Stroker, Paulo Szot and Paul C. Vogt.

Broadway Backwards favorite Jenn Colella returns for the third year to host the in-person event.

This year's Broadway Backwards (#BroadwayBackwards) includes performers from every new Broadway show this season that's currently open: & Juliet; A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Kimberly Akimbo; and Some Like It Hot.

The show features fully staged production numbers and a live 13-piece orchestra. It is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and New York City's LGBT Community Center.

Tickets for Broadway Backwards are selling fast. Sponsorship packages feature VIP tickets with premium seats and a special post-show cocktail reception with the cast.

A limited number of "Backstage & Beyond'' ticket packages also are available, which include an exclusive invitation to the dress-tech rehearsal and tour of the New Amsterdam Theatre, premium seats to the show and the special post-show reception with the cast. Ticket details are at broadwaycares.org.

Broadway Backwards creator Robert Bartley returns to direct again this year. Bartley, Lauren Gemelli, Robyn Hurder, Mimi Quillin, Adam Roberts, Luis Salgado and Tony Yazbeck are the show's choreographers. Music supervisors are Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Jeff Brancato serves as production stage manager.

Binder Casting's Mark Brandon and Chad Eric Murnane return as casting consultants. The evening will feature lighting design by Nyle Farmer, sound design by Maria Renee Foucher and prop design by Jenna Snyder and Alexander Wylie. Costume designers are Tyler Carlton Williams, Jess Gersz and Nicole Zausmer.

Broadway Backwards began as a grassroots concert performed at The Center in 2006. The event has grown into one of the most anticipated annual celebrations on Broadway.

Last year, Broadway Backwards returned to its home at the New Amsterdam Theatre after the pandemic shutdown put a two-year pause on the live, in-person event. The standing-room-only return raised a record $758,582, besting the previous record set by 2021's virtual edition.

Broadway Backwards is generously supported by lead corporate sponsors City National Bank, The New York Times and United Airlines, as well as lead individual sponsor Ted Snowdon.

About The Center

Established in 1983 as a result of the AIDS crisis, New York City's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center has grown and evolved over the last four decades, creating and delivering services that empower people to lead healthy, successful lives. We currently operate in person and virtually, providing recovery and wellness programs, economic advancement initiatives, family and youth support, advocacy, arts and cultural events, and space for community organizing and connection. For more information, please visit gaycenter.org.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts and the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 485 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.