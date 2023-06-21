Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Rock Out to 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE

New episodes of Carpool Karaoke are coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, June 23.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

GIRLS5EVA
Ahead of their big comeback for season three on Netflix, the cast of Girls5Eva are reuniting for an episode of Carpool Karaoke on Apple TV+.

Watch an exclusive video clip of The Girls5Eva cast, Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Phillips, singing and dancing along to George Michael's "Freedom! '90."

New episodes of Carpool Karaoke are coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, June 23. This season will also include Lea Michele, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Darren Criss, Alanis Morissette, Alison Brie, Cara Delevingne, Cedric The Entertainer, Avril Lavigne, Danny Pudi, Yungblud, the casts of “Ghosts,” Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty,” and more.

Girls5Eva follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ‘90s who reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva? 

After living on Peacock for its first two seasons, the upcoming third season will be making its debut on Netflix soon.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” landed top honors at the 2022 Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series for its fifth consecutive Emmy win. The series has been nominated every year since eligible and won an Emmy for each of its previous four seasons, one of only a handful of programs in history to do the same.

Further recognition for the series includes multiple Producer Guild Award wins, a Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards win and a Hollywood Critics Association Television Award nomination.

Watch the exclusive clip here:





