Exclusive: Watch a Clip of Mandy Gonzalez Performing IN THE HEIGHTS From New Concert

BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip from ALL ARTS' House Seats: Mandy Gonzalez in Concert, which premieres tonight on PBS as part of the Broadway and Beyond programming. In the clip, Gonzalez sings In the Heights' "Breathe," which she also performed while starring in the original Broadway production as Nina.

Gonzalez, who is currently appearing as Norma Desmond in some performances of Broadway's Sunset Blvd, takes center stage in this concert film, which features a selection of Broadway hits, pop classics, and original songs. Taped live at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at Long Island University, the concert is a celebration of identity, storytelling and music that spans genres and generations.

Known for her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence, Gonzalez performs an eclectic setlist that includes “Something’s Coming” (West Side Story), “Satisfied” (Hamilton), “Defying Gravity” (Wicked), and “Fearless,” a personal anthem written for her by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The concert also features a special collaboration with the Long Island University Choir, whose student performers join Gonzalez onstage for a powerful finale that includes Katy Perry’s “Firework” and her signature track, “Fearless.

Mandy Gonzalez is currently on Broadway in Sunset Blvd., appearing as Norma Desmond in certain performances. Her first Broadway role was in Aida and has since gone on to originate the role of ‘Nina Rosario’ in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, In The Heights, for which she received a Drama Desk Award. She is also among the Broadway greats who have taken on the role of ‘Elphaba’ in Wicked and she also starred in Hamilton as ‘Angelica Schuyler’ for six years.