By: Dec. 08, 2023

Exclusive: SOME LIKE IT HOT Celebrates the Holidays with Carols For A Cure The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it.

Cast members from the cast of Some Like It Hot came in to record  Sleigh Ride under the Musical Direction of Mat Eisenstein with a new arrangement and orchestration by Darryl Archibald. 

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2023" is back with the 23rd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can. A project born completely out of love, "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" pairs the casts from famous Broadway musicals with songs that are both classic and new. The result is pure gold that will make you reach for the "repeat" button over and over again.

With a jaw-dropping list of all the most popular musicals, each production company  is allowed the creative freedom to choose their contribution. Instead of the typical live singing the artists are used to, they're provided with intimate studios that allow for vocal and instrumental isolations. This makes the album unique from the majority of cast albums on the market, and showcases some of the best voices and instrumentalists in the world.

Once again this recording is Produced by Lynn Pinto and Engineered by Andros Rodriguez.

Proceeds of the recording will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.  “Broadway's incredible, dedicated nonprofit organization that helps individual people with serious illnesses such as AIDS and women's health issues receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country," according to "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" producer Lynn Pinto.

Purchase Carols for a Cure: Vol. 23 today!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Christie Evans

Angie Schworer

Raena White

Joby Harrigan

Meredith Benson

Nicole Suazo

Leon Mossen

KJ Hippensteel

Julius Williams

Matt Lutz

Jonathan Duvelson

Jonathan Duvelson and Julius Williams

Nicole Suazo, Angie Schworer and Raena White

Christine Evans, Ashley Elizabeth Hale and Tynia Rene Brandon

Jaymes Hodges, KJ Hippensteel, Matt Lutz, Jonathan Duvelson and Julius Williams

Matt Lutz, Louis Igoe and Leon Mossen

Devon Hadsell, Meredith Benson and Jobe Harrigan

Cast Members of Some Like It Hot that includes-Christine Evans, Jaymes Hodges, Raena White, Angie Schworer, Tynia Rene Brandon, Louis Igoe, Jobe Harrigan, Meredith Benson, Nicole Suazo, Leon Mossen, KJ Hippensteel, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Julius Williams, Matt Lutz, Jonathan Duvelson, Darryl Archibald and Matt Eisenstein

Lynn Pinto and Andros Rodriguez join with Cast Members of Some Like It Hot that includes-Christine Evans, Jaymes Hodges, Raena White, Angie Schworer, Tynia Rene Brandon, Louis Igoe, Jobe Harrigan, Meredith Benson, Nicole Suazo, Leon Mossen, KJ Hippensteel, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Julius Williams, Matt Lutz, Jonathan Duvelson, Darryl Archibald and Matt Eisenstein

Max Darche (Trumpet)

Nick Grinder (Trombone)

Reginald Chapman (Bass Trombone)

Michael Thomas (Alto Sax)

Mark Thrasher (Bari Sax)

Darryl Archibald (Arranger and Orchestrator)

Kristy Norter (Alto Sax)

Mat Eisenstein (Music Director)

Darryl Archibald and Mat Eisenstein

Joel Lambdin (Violin)

Danielle Giulini (Violin)

String Section that includes-Melissa Tong, Claudia Chopek, Joel Lambdin, Katie von Braun, Danielle Giulini and Mary Rowell with Darryl Archibald and Matt Eisenstein

Lynn Pinto and Andros Rodriguez join with String Section that includes-Melissa Tong, Claudia Chopek, Joel Lambdin, Katie von Braun, Danielle Giulini and Mary Rowell with Darryl Archibald and Matt Eisenstein

Lynn Pinto, Andros Rodriguez, Darryl Archibald and Matt Eisenstein

Darryl Archibald, Max Darche, Michael Thomas, Liesl Whitaker, Noelle Rueschman, Kristy Norter, Mark Trasher, Mat Eisenstein, Nick Grinder and Reginald Chapman



