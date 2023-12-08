Exclusive: SOME LIKE IT HOT Celebrates the Holidays with Carols For A Cure

Carols for a Cure: Vol. 23 is now available for purchase!
POPULAR
The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it.
Cast members from the cast of Some Like It Hot came in to record Sleigh Ride under the Musical Direction of Mat Eisenstein with a new arrangement and orchestration by Darryl Archibald.
"Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2023" is back with the 23rd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can. A project born completely out of love, "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" pairs the casts from famous Broadway musicals with songs that are both classic and new. The result is pure gold that will make you reach for the "repeat" button over and over again.
With a jaw-dropping list of all the most popular musicals, each production company is allowed the creative freedom to choose their contribution. Instead of the typical live singing the artists are used to, they're provided with intimate studios that allow for vocal and instrumental isolations. This makes the album unique from the majority of cast albums on the market, and showcases some of the best voices and instrumentalists in the world.
Once again this recording is Produced by Lynn Pinto and Engineered by Andros Rodriguez.
Proceeds of the recording will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. “Broadway's incredible, dedicated nonprofit organization that helps individual people with serious illnesses such as AIDS and women's health issues receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country," according to "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" producer Lynn Pinto.
Purchase Carols for a Cure: Vol. 23 today!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Christie Evans
Joby Harrigan
Leon Mossen
Jonathan Duvelson
Jonathan Duvelson and Julius Williams
Nicole Suazo, Angie Schworer and Raena White
Christine Evans, Ashley Elizabeth Hale and Tynia Rene Brandon
Jaymes Hodges, KJ Hippensteel, Matt Lutz, Jonathan Duvelson and Julius Williams
Matt Lutz, Louis Igoe and Leon Mossen
Devon Hadsell, Meredith Benson and Jobe Harrigan
Cast Members of Some Like It Hot that includes-Christine Evans, Jaymes Hodges, Raena White, Angie Schworer, Tynia Rene Brandon, Louis Igoe, Jobe Harrigan, Meredith Benson, Nicole Suazo, Leon Mossen, KJ Hippensteel, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Julius Williams, Matt Lutz, Jonathan Duvelson, Darryl Archibald and Matt Eisenstein
Lynn Pinto and Andros Rodriguez join with Cast Members of Some Like It Hot that includes-Christine Evans, Jaymes Hodges, Raena White, Angie Schworer, Tynia Rene Brandon, Louis Igoe, Jobe Harrigan, Meredith Benson, Nicole Suazo, Leon Mossen, KJ Hippensteel, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Julius Williams, Matt Lutz, Jonathan Duvelson, Darryl Archibald and Matt Eisenstein
Max Darche (Trumpet)
Nick Grinder (Trombone)
Reginald Chapman (Bass Trombone)
Michael Thomas (Alto Sax)
Mark Thrasher (Bari Sax)
Darryl Archibald (Arranger and Orchestrator)
Kristy Norter (Alto Sax)
Mat Eisenstein (Music Director)
Darryl Archibald and Mat Eisenstein
Joel Lambdin (Violin)
Danielle Giulini (Violin)
String Section that includes-Melissa Tong, Claudia Chopek, Joel Lambdin, Katie von Braun, Danielle Giulini and Mary Rowell with Darryl Archibald and Matt Eisenstein
Lynn Pinto and Andros Rodriguez join with String Section that includes-Melissa Tong, Claudia Chopek, Joel Lambdin, Katie von Braun, Danielle Giulini and Mary Rowell with Darryl Archibald and Matt Eisenstein
Lynn Pinto, Andros Rodriguez, Darryl Archibald and Matt Eisenstein
Darryl Archibald, Max Darche, Michael Thomas, Liesl Whitaker, Noelle Rueschman, Kristy Norter, Mark Trasher, Mat Eisenstein, Nick Grinder and Reginald Chapman