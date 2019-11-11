Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Willie Garson

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018.

Today's episode features Willie Garson. Rarely at a loss for work, Garson has appeared in over 300 episodes of television and more than 70 films. Garson is best known for his long runs on television, as Mozzie on WHITE COLLAR, Stanford Blatch on SEX AND THE CITY, and Henry Coffield on NYPD BLUE. Other TV series include ASK HARRIET, and JOHN FROM CINCINNATTI. He has been recurring as the grifter with a heart of gold Gerard Hirsch on "HAWAII 5-0" since 2015.

Born in New Jersey, he started training at The Actors Institute In New York, before majoring in Psychology and Theater at Wesleyan University. After graduation, he quickly started landing guest roles on shows such as CHEERS, FAMILY TIES, THIRTYSOMETHING, LA LAW, as well as continually recurring on a wide array of shows including XFILES, TWIN PEAKS, TWO & A HALF MEN, STARGATE, PUSHING DAISIES, THE PRACTICE, ALLY MCBEAL, JUST SHOOT ME, SPIN, SALVATION, etc etc. His favorite longform on TV was Dr. Kreutz for Steven Spielberg in the acclaimed miniseries TAKEN.

On the big screen, other than reprising his SEX & THE CITY role for two features, he has collaborated with the Farrely Brothers on 3 films, SOMETHING ABOUT MARY, KINGPIN, and FEVER PITCH, as well as appearing in SOAPDISH, GROUNDHOG DAY, MARS ATTACKS, THE ROCK, BEING JOHN MALKOVITCH, FEED, POLKA KING, and many others. He has often been re-used by such varied directors as Spike Jonze, Michael Bay, the late great Mike Nichols, and Ron Shelton.

Upcoming films include WALK TO VEGAS, MAGIC CAMP, and BELLMEN. As a director, Garson has directed episodes of WHITE COLLAR and GIRL MEETS WORLD, and, with Warner Brothers, is developing a half hour as producer/creator, which he will also appear in. LONE PINE, a feature for Garson to direct, is currently also in development.

Garson continues to perform with various bi-coastal theater companies such as Naked Angles, Manhattan Theater Club, The Roundabout Theater, and The Geffen. He is very involved with many charities, including AMFAR, Camp Joslin for Diabetes, Doctors Without Borders, Habitat for Humanity, and especially The Alliance for Childrens Rights, which facilitates adoptions in LA County---this has a special place in the Garson family, as Willie adopted his son Nathen in Los Angeles in 2010, and has twice served as National Spokesman for National Adoption Day, as well as winning the Francis Wheat Award from The Alliance, and many others. Willie and Nathen speak about adoption nationwide.

Aside from acting, Garson is known as a world-class poker player, having been nicknamed "Evil Willie" on the first episode of CELEBRITY POKER SHOWDOWN, and continues to play in tournaments all over the world, both for charity, and through the WORLD POKER TOUR.

