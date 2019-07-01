Podcasts
Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Ben Stiller

Jul. 1, 2019  
BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018.

Ilana recently sat down with Ben Stiller (actor, director, writer, producer and activist) on stage in front of a live audience at The Atlantic Theater as part of her live podcast series. Together these two old friends shared hilarious stories of their early days in New York City, Ben's growing up, the child of the famous comedy duo Stiller and Meara, his experience on stage vs. film, dealing with fame and his work on behalf of refugees.

