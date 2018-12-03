Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine Goes Live with BE MORE CHILL's Joe Iconis!
BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .
Ilana hosts a special live podcast event with Joe Iconis and special guest Lauren Marcus -at the W Times Square Hotel
Joe Iconis is a writer and performer. He is a creature of Manhattan and can frequently be spotted banging away on a dirty old piano.
As a composer - lyricist - book writer, he has authored the musicals Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, ReWrite, Theaterworks USA's The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks and We The People, and the currently in development Hunter S. Thompson Musical and Love In Hate Nation.
The original cast recording of his musical phenomenon Be More Chill has over 80 million streams, and his song "Broadway, Here I Come!" was hailed by the New York Times as a new entry in the Great American Songbook.
Albums: Be More Chill (Original Cast Recording), Things To Ruin (Original Cast Recording) and The Joe Iconis Rock and Roll Jamboree all available on Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records. Joe's songs appeared on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash" and his writing has been featured in The New York Times and The Dramatist.
His concert act, Joe Iconis and Family, frequently plays The Beechman Theater, 54 Below, and Joe's Pub. The original cast recording of Joe's theatrical rock concert Things To Ruin, is out on Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records.
He has been nominated for two Drama Desk Awards, a Lucille Lortel Award, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, an ASCAP Harold Adamson Lyric Award, a Doris Duke Grant, and a MAC John Wallowitch Songwriting Award.
Joe is deliriously inspired by Robert Altman, Dolly Parton, Martin Scorcese, Sardi's, The Rolling Stones, whiskey, The Muppets, and The Family of artists he frequently surrounds himself with.
