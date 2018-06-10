Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Tony Winner Beth Leavel from THE PROM

She might have once been a drowsy chaperone but the brilliant artist who created her, Beth Leavel, is an energetic life force whose passion for the art of musical theatre is infectious. Beth drops by Shetler Studios to sit down with Rob and Kevin and discuss her incredible career which not only boasts a Tony Award but featured her gracing the Broadway stages of such shows as 42nd Street, Crazy for You, The Civil War, Show Boat, Mamma Mia, The Drowsy Chaperone, Elf, Baby It's You, Bandstand, and the upcoming The Prom.

Beth pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how becoming a Dame led to a Tony Award, what it was like fighting in the Civil War, and why she never encores "I've Got Rhythm!"

Also, Beth shines the spotlight on Casey Nicholaw, Mike Ockrent, Bobo Lewis, and many more!

