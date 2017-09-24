Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with GREASE's Original Sandy, Carole Dumas

Rob and Kevin go together with Broadway's original Sandy, Carole Demas, on this week's fascinating episode. Carole looks back not only on her time with Grease, and what it was like to create one of Broadway's most iconic heroines, but also Carole discusses the resilience she created within herself when she was let go from both the revival of NO, NO, NANETTE and Stephen Schwartz's THE BAKER'S WIFE.

Carole pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she got the role of Sandy in Grease, what went on behind the scenes during her involvement with both NO, NO, NANETTE and THE BAKER'S WIFE, and why she proudly embraces her Grease heritage!

Also, Carole shines the spotlight on David Merrick, Patti LuPone, and Jeff Conaway!

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to patreon.com and search Behind The Curtain: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com You can follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and "Like" it on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

FACEBOOK: Behind The Curtain Broadway's Living Legends

TWITTER: @BroadwayCurtain

INSTAGRAM: BroadwayCurtainPodcast

Related Articles