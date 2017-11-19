Podcasts
Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes the Legendary Tovah Feldshuh

Nov. 19, 2017  

Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes the Legendary Tovah FeldshuhCome down from your balcony, Golda, because Tovah Feldshuh is sitting down with Rob and Kevin to look back on her incredible career in theatre, film, and television. Tovah dissects not only her process, but, her collaborations with countless directors, writers, and fellow actors.

From CYRANO to PIPPIN, SARAVA to YENTL, HELLO, DOLLY to GYPSY, Tovah takes everyone down memory lane with love and laughter.

Tovah pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she became Golda Meir, what it was like becoming YENTL, and why a spontaneous cartwheel made her a star!

Also, Tovah shines the spotlight on Christopher Plummer, Jerry Zaks, and, of course, SARAVA!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

