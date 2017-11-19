Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes the Legendary Tovah Feldshuh

Come down from your balcony, Golda, because Tovah Feldshuh is sitting down with Rob and Kevin to look back on her incredible career in theatre, film, and television. Tovah dissects not only her process, but, her collaborations with countless directors, writers, and fellow actors.

From CYRANO to PIPPIN, SARAVA to YENTL, HELLO, DOLLY to GYPSY, Tovah takes everyone down memory lane with love and laughter.

Tovah pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she became Golda Meir, what it was like becoming YENTL, and why a spontaneous cartwheel made her a star!

Also, Tovah shines the spotlight on Christopher Plummer, Jerry Zaks, and, of course, SARAVA!

