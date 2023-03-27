Exclusive Photos: Katy Perry Visits the Cast of & JULIET!
Katy Perry's songs Teenage Dream, I Kissed a Girl, and Roar are featured in the musical.
The new musical & Juliet is currently playing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). The musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.
Check out a photo of Katy Perry (whose songs Teenage Dream, I Kissed a Girl, and Roar are featured in the musical) with the cast!
& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.
Brandon Antonio, Stark Sands, Betsy Wolfe, Katy Perry, Lorna Courtney, Melanie La Barrie, Paulo Szot, Ben Jackson Walker and Justin David Sullivan
Betsy Wolfe and Katy Perry
Betsy Wolfe and Katy Perry
Stark Sands, Katy Perry and Betsy Wolfe
Stark Sands, Katy Perry and Betsy Wolfe
Stark Sands and Katy Perry
Stark Sands and Katy Perry
Paulo Szot and Katy Perry
Katy Perry and Melanie La Barrie
Katy Perry and Melanie La Barrie
Paulo Szot, Katy Perry and Melanie La Barrie
Paulo Szot, Katy Perry and Melanie La Barrie
Paulo Szot, Katy Perry and Melanie La Barrie
Katy Perry and Lorna Courtney
Katy Perry and Lorna Courtney
Katy Perry and Lorna Courtney
Katy Perry and Justin David Sullivan
Katy Perry and Justin David Sullivan
Katy Perry and Ben Jackson Walker
Katy Perry and Ben Jackson Walker
Katy Perry and Brandon Antonio
Megan Kane and Katy Perry
Matt Raffy and Katy Perry
Katy Perry and Matt Raffy
Katy Perry, Betsy Wolfe and Lorna Courtney
Katy Perry and Producer Eva Price