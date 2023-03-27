Exclusive Photos: Katy Perry Visits the Cast of & JULIET!

The new musical & Juliet is currently playing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). The musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.

Check out a photo of Katy Perry (whose songs Teenage Dream, I Kissed a Girl, and Roar are featured in the musical) with the cast!

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.