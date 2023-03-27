Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive Photos: Katy Perry Visits the Cast of & JULIET!

Katy Perry's songs Teenage Dream, I Kissed a Girl, and Roar are featured in the musical.

Mar. 27, 2023  

The new musical & Juliet is currently playing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). The musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.

Check out a photo of Katy Perry (whose songs Teenage Dream, I Kissed a Girl, and Roar are featured in the musical) with the cast!

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

Katy Perry poses backstage with the cast of "& Juliet"

Katy Perry poses backstage with the cast of "& Juliet"

Katy Perry poses backstage with the cast of "& Juliet"

Katy Perry poses backstage with the Ensemble of "& Juliet"

Brandon Antonio, Stark Sands, Betsy Wolfe, Katy Perry, Lorna Courtney, Melanie La Barrie, Paulo Szot, Ben Jackson Walker and Justin David Sullivan

Betsy Wolfe and Katy Perry

Betsy Wolfe and Katy Perry

Stark Sands, Katy Perry and Betsy Wolfe

Stark Sands, Katy Perry and Betsy Wolfe

Stark Sands and Katy Perry

Stark Sands and Katy Perry

Paulo Szot and Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Melanie La Barrie

Katy Perry and Melanie La Barrie

Paulo Szot, Katy Perry and Melanie La Barrie

Paulo Szot, Katy Perry and Melanie La Barrie

Paulo Szot, Katy Perry and Melanie La Barrie

Katy Perry and Lorna Courtney

Katy Perry and Lorna Courtney

Katy Perry and Lorna Courtney

Katy Perry and Justin David Sullivan

Katy Perry and Justin David Sullivan

Katy Perry and Ben Jackson Walker

Katy Perry and Ben Jackson Walker

Katy Perry and Brandon Antonio

Megan Kane and Katy Perry

Matt Raffy and Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Matt Raffy

Katy Perry, Betsy Wolfe and Lorna Courtney

Katy Perry and Producer Eva Price




Related Stories
Photos: Will Ferrell, Eugene Levy & Sarah Levy Visit & JULIET! Photo
Photos: Will Ferrell, Eugene Levy & Sarah Levy Visit & JULIET!
Check out photos of Will Ferrell, Eugene Levy and Sarah Levy visiting the cast of & Juliet on Broadway!
Interview: Melanie La Barrie Talks & JULIET Broadway Debut Photo
Interview: Melanie La Barrie Talks & JULIET Broadway Debut
Read BroadwayWorld's latest Debut of the Month interview, featuring West End and television star Melanie La Barrie, who is currently making her Broadway debut as Nurse in & Juliet!
& JULIET Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week Photo
& JULIET Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week
Ben Cameron’s long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, will return this Thursday night, February 16th,  featuring the cast of & Juliet!  
Listen: Melanie La Barrie Talks & JULIET & More on THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast Photo
Listen: Melanie La Barrie Talks & JULIET & More on THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast
Listen to Melanie La Barrie discuss & Juliet and more on the latest episode of The Art of Kindness podcast!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Go Inside the Unveiling of 'Kander & Ebb Way' in Honor of NEW YORK, NEW YORK's First PreviewPhotos: Go Inside the Unveiling of 'Kander & Ebb Way' in Honor of NEW YORK, NEW YORK's First Preview
March 26, 2023

On Friday, March 24th, Mayor Eric Adams gave a Mayoral Proclamation to 96-year-old John Kander in celebration of the first Broadway performance of his new musical New York, New York. Following the proclamation, Lin-Manuel Miranda unveiled the sign renaming 44th Steet 'Kander & Ebb Way' and the Manhattan School of Music performed the iconic Kander & Ebb song 'New York, New York.' Check out our photos from the event here!
Photos: BAD CINDERELLA Cast & Creatives Walk the Red Carpet on Opening NightPhotos: BAD CINDERELLA Cast & Creatives Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night
March 24, 2023

See photos of the cast and creative team of Bad Cinderella on the red carpet at opening night!
Photos: Linedy Genao Gifts Cindy Adams a BAD CINDERELLA 'Bad Cindy' SweaterPhotos: Linedy Genao Gifts Cindy Adams a BAD CINDERELLA 'Bad Cindy' Sweater
March 24, 2023

Bad Cinderella star Linedy Genao gifted Cindy Adams a 'Bad Cindy' sweater on the morning of the show's opening night! Genao stopped by Adams’ Park Avenue Penthouse to give her the gift and BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos!
Photos: Melissa Manchester Stops By DANCIN'Photos: Melissa Manchester Stops By DANCIN'
March 24, 2023

Melissa Manchester recently paid a visit to Bob Fosse's Dancin', where she met with the cast backstage after the show! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!
Photos: Cynthia Nixon, Jill Eikenberry, and Michael Tucker visit KIMBERLY AKIMBOPhotos: Cynthia Nixon, Jill Eikenberry, and Michael Tucker visit KIMBERLY AKIMBO
March 24, 2023

Kimberly Akimbo was recently visited by Cynthia Nixon, Jill Eikenberry, and Michael Tucker. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment when the stars met the show's cast backstage. Check out photos here!
