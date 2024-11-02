Exclusive Photos: Jim Stanek, Jenn Gambatese, & More in A CHRISTMAS STORY at Goodspeed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Goodspeed Musicals is presenting A Christmas Story The Musical as its final production of the 2024 season. A hilariously heartfelt holiday musical for the whole family, A Christmas Story runs at The Goodspeed through Dec. 29 in East Haddam, Conn. Check out an exclusive look at the production in the photos below!

A Christmas Story The Musical features a book by Joseph Robinette. Music and lyrics are by EGOT-winning songwriters/producers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Pasek and Paul achieved their EGOT status by winning an Emmy for Only Murders in the Building, a Grammy for Dear Evan Hansen, an Oscar for La La Land, and a Tony for Dear Evan Hansen. In 2010, they developed their musical James and the Giant Peach at Goodspeed’s Terris Theatre. The musical is based on the motion picture A Christmas Story distributed by Warner Bros., written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark, and upon In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash written by Jean Shepherd.

Goodspeed unwraps a glittering musical version of the beloved movie classic just in time for the holidays. The only thing little Ralphie wants for Christmas is a BB gun. But to get it, he must navigate all the obstacles of the yuletide season. Will a neighborhood bully, a strict school teacher, a distracted dad and a department store Santa thwart his quest? There’s something for everyone in this hilarious love letter to Christmas past. A package of naughty and nice nostalgia to warm your winter!

Jean Shepherd is played by John Scherer. Ralphie is played by Christopher Riley. The Old Man is played by Jim Stanek. Mother is played by Jenn Gambatese. Randy is played by Camilo Velasquez Escamilla. Miss Shields is played by Rashidra Scott.

The ensemble features Jenniellen Beattie, Zeke Bernier, Kyle Caress, Jack Casey, Sy Chounchaisit, Marjorie Failoni, Thomas Goldbach V, Laura Guley, Treston J. Henderson, Gavin Holwitt, Addie Jaymes, Ian Knauer, Gabriel Lafazan, Oliver Logue, Izzy Pike, and Jesse Swimm.

Swings for this production are Tommy Betz and Paris Martino.

A Christmas Story is directed by Hunter Foster. Mara Newbery Greer choreographs the production. Music supervision is by Goodspeed’s Resident Music Director Adam Souza. Music direction is by Andrew Smithson.

Scenic design is by David Arsenault. Costume design is by Nicole V. Moody. Lighting design is by Christopher Wong. Sound design is by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Goodspeed and The Terris Theatre and serves as Goodspeed’s Audio Supervisor. Wigs, hair and makeup design is by J. Jared Janas.

Orchestrations are by Ryan O’Connell. Animal direction is by William Berloni.

Chris Zaccardi is the Production Stage Manager. Casting for this production is by Paul Hardt / Hardt Casting.

Marquee Producing Partners for this production are Beverly Buckner Baker and Fiona Egan.