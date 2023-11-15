Exclusive Photos: Inside HARMONY's Opening Night After Party

The musical opened on Broadway on Monday night, November 13, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.
Harmony officially opened on Broadway on Monday night, November 13, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. BroadwayWorld was in attendance and snapped some exclusive shots at the opening night party. Check out the photos below!
The original musical is based on the true story of the musical group, The Comedian Harmonists, one of the most successful groups in Germany and around the globe. In the 1920’s and 30’s they sold millions of records, made dozens of films and sold-out the biggest venues around the world from Carnegie Hall to the London Palladium.
They were considered one of the original boy bands with their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics. The Harmonists are played by Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Tesley.
Harmony boasts a total of 20 Broadway debuts with five of the six Harmonists taking their first bows on a Broadway stage.
Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.
The show stars Chip Zien; Sierra Boggess; Julie Benko; the Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey; Allison Semmes and Andrew O’Shanick. They join Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce Landry, Rhonnirose Mantilla, Daniel Z. Miller, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Constantine Pappas, Kayleen Seidl, Kyla Stone, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kate Wesler, Stuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Sierra Boggess, Bruce Sussman, Barry Manilow and Chip Zien
Blake Roman, Eric Peters, Sean Bell, Zal Owen, Danny Kornfeld and Steven Telsey
Blake Roman, Eric Peters, Sean Bell, Zal Owen, Danny Kornfeld and Steven Telsey
Blake Roman, Eric Peters, Sean Bell, Zal Owen, Danny Kornfeld and Steven Telsey
Blake Roman, Eric Peters, Sean Bell, Zal Owen, Danny Kornfeld and Steven Telsey
Blake Roman, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Lorna Luft, Sean Bell, Steven Telsey, Michael Feinstein and Danny Kornfeld
Jason Yeager and Julie Benko
Julie Benko and Warren Carlyle
Julie Benko and Warren Carlyle
Sierra Boggess and Danny Kornfeld
Sierra Boggess and Warren Carlyle
Sierra Boggess and Warren Carlyle
Marc Hulett, Dana Bash, Spencer Garrett and Victoria Varela
Allison Semmes and Family
Barry Manilow, Dana Bash and Spencer Garrett
Tracie Bennett and Barry Manilow
Kellun Turner Boggess, Sierra Boggess, Michael Boggess and Stefano Da Fre
Sierra Boggess and Stefano Da Fre
Sierra Boggess, Barry Manilow and Stefano Da Fre
Barry Manilow, Zal Owen and Dana Gitlin Spialter
Chip Zien and Family
Tom D'Angora, Barry Manilow, Michael D'Angora and Garry Kief
Dana Gitlin Spialter, Zal Owen, Sierra Boggess and Stefano Da Fre
