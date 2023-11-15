Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of HARMONY on Broadway

The musical opened on Monday, November 13 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. 

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Harmony celebrated its opening night on Monday, November 13 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Check out photos of the company on the red carpet below!

The original musical is based on the true story of the musical group, The Comedian Harmonists, one of the most successful groups in Germany and around the globe. In the 1920’s and 30’s they sold millions of records, made dozens of films and sold-out the biggest venues around the world from Carnegie Hall to the London Palladium.  

They were considered one of the original boy bands with their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics. The Harmonists are played by Sean BellDanny KornfeldZal OwenEric PetersBlake Roman, and Steven Tesley.  

Harmony boasts a total of 20 Broadway debuts with five of the six Harmonists taking their first bows on a Broadway stage. 

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

The show stars Chip ZienSierra BoggessJulie Benko; the Comedian Harmonists Sean BellDanny KornfeldZal OwenEric PetersBlake Roman, and Steven TelseyAllison Semmes and Andrew O’Shanick. They join Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce LandryRhonnirose MantillaDaniel Z. MillerBenjamin H. MooreMatthew MuchaConstantine PappasKayleen SeidlKyla StoneBronwyn TarbotonKate WeslerStuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Harmony
Danny Kornfeld

Harmony
Danny Kornfeld, Eric Peters and Blake Roman

Harmony
The Opening Night Vintage Limo

Harmony
Steven Telsey, Zal Owen, Sean Bell, Eric Peters, Danny Kornfeld and Blake Roman

Harmony
Steve Telsey, Zal Owen, Sean Bell, Eric Peters, Danny Kornfeld, Blake Roman

Harmony
Sean Bell, Eric Peters, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Steven Telsey and Blake Roman

Harmony
Sean Bell, Eric Peters, Danny Kornfeld, Chip Zien, Zal Owen, Steven Telsey and Blake Roman

Harmony
Bruce Sussman, Barry Manilow and Warren Carlyle

Harmony
Warren Carlyle

Harmony
Warren Carlyle

Harmony
Danny Kornfeld and Chip Zien

Harmony
Bruce Sussman, Barry Manilow and Ken Davenport

Harmony
Sierra Boggess, Chip Zien and Julie Benko

Harmony
Sierra Boggess, Chip Zien and Julie Benko

Harmony
Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko and Allison Semmes

Harmony
Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko and Allison Semmes

Harmony
Andrew O'Shanick, Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, Chip Zien and Allison Semmes

Harmony
Andrew O'Shanick, Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, Chip Zien and Allison Semmes

Harmony
Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow

Harmony
Chip Zien

Harmony
Chip Zien

Harmony
Blake Roman

Harmony
Blake Roman

Harmony
Sean Bell

Harmony
Sean Bell

Harmony
Danny Kornfeld

Harmony
Danny Kornfeld

Harmony
Steven Telsey

Harmony
Steven Telsey

Harmony
Eric Peters

Harmony
Eric Peters

Harmony
Zal Owen

Harmony
Zal Owen

Harmony
Dana Gitlin Spialter and Zal Owen

Harmony
Dana Gitlin Spialter and Zal Owen

Harmony
Julie Benko

Harmony
Julie Benko

Harmony
Sierra Boggess

Harmony
Sierra Boggess

Harmony
Sierra Boggess

Harmony
Stefano Da Fre and Sierra Boggess

Harmony
Stefano Da Fre and Sierra Boggess

Harmony
Allison Semmes

Harmony
Allison Semmes

Harmony
Andrew O'Shanick

Harmony
Andrew O'Shanick

Harmony
Bruce Sussman, Barry Manilow and Warren Carlyle

Harmony
Kate Wesler

Harmony
Kate Wesler

Harmony
Dan Hoy

Harmony
Dan Hoy

Harmony
Stuart Zagnit

Harmony
Stuart Zagnit

Harmony
Kyla Stone

Harmony
Kyla Stone

Harmony
Rhonnirose Mantilla

Harmony
Rhonnirose Mantilla

Harmony
Matthew Mucha

Harmony
Matthew Mucha

Harmony
Kayleen Seidl

Harmony
Kayleen Seidl

Harmony
Daniel Z. Miller

Harmony
Daniel Z. Miller

Harmony
Bronwyn Tarboton

Harmony
Bronwyn Tarboton

Harmony
Constantine Pappas

Harmony
Constantine Pappas

Harmony
Zak Edwards

Harmony
Zak Edwards

Harmony
Benjamin H. Moore

Harmony
Benjamin H. Moore

Harmony
Lee Zarrett

Harmony
Lee Zarrett

Harmony
Bruce Landry

Harmony
Bruce Landry

Harmony
Sara Edwards

Harmony
Sara Edwards

Harmony
Rosie Corr

Harmony
Rosie Corr

Harmony
Warren Carlyle, Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow

Harmony
Beowulf Boritt and Mimi Bilinski

Harmony
Costume Designers Ricky Lurie & Linda Cho with Hair & Wig Designer Tom Watson

Harmony
Tracy Weiler and Ken Davenport

Harmony
Tracy Weiler and Ken Davenport

Harmony
Tom Moran, Sandi MoranTracy Weiler and Ken Davenport



