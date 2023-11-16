Video: HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night

Harmony is now running on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Harmony

All the stars came out to celebrate earlier this week at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where Harmony, finally celebrated its opening night.

"I don't think I expected to get such a magnificent role at this stage in my life," said Chip Zien on the red carpet. "It came to me- Barry Manilow called and knew who I was! I feel a real responsibility to Barry and Bruce [Sussman]. I view this role as an honor and a responsibility and at this point in my life it's just a thrill."

Directed and choreographed by Tony® Award  winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites. 

Berlin, 1927. Six remarkably talented young men form a singing group who become international sensations: The Comedian Harmonists. They sell millions of records, star in major motion pictures, and play the biggest theaters around the world. By 1935, they were never heard from again. What happened? That’s the extraordinary true story of Harmony.

Watch below as more of the cast hits the red carpet ahead of the opening night perfomance to celebrate the momentous occasion. 



Opening Night Coverage



