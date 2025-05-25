 tracking pixel
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jon Patrick Walker is Wrinkling Time

Jon Patrick Walker is an actor and songwriter.

By: May. 25, 2025
The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! 

U Guys, this week's episode has all the latest Bway news. Then, I am joined by Broadway veteran, JP Walker to talk about his amazing career. JP was in several high-school bands, all of which featured original tunes penned by him. At Carnegie Mellon University, where he majored in drama, JP kept making music in his spare time, drumming in several bands, and beginning to learn guitar. Upon graduation, JP moved to New York City, and began pursuing a career as an actor; but it was songwriting that gave him his greatest fulfillment. 

Throughout his 30’s, JP worked steadily as an actor, also married and began raising a family (he and his wife, the actress Hope Davis, have two daughters). He didn’t find much time for songwriting and making music, however, though he did begin working in musicals, and even made his Broadway debut in “High Fidelity,” playing Bruce Springsteen. Two years later he appeared as Dr. Frankenstein in the Broadway musical “Young Frankenstein” (based on the Mel Brooks film).


