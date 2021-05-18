Exclusive New Lay-In Pages Released for DEAR AUDIENCE by Danny Kaan and Sophie Ross

With Theatres finally allowed to re-open and to celebrate shows coming back Danny Kaan and Sophie Ross, creators of Dear Audience have produced 32 additional lay-in pages with performers and other theatre creatives to add to their coffee table photo-book 'Dear Audience'.

Featuring Samantha Barks, John Owen-Jones, Sharon D. Clarke & Susie McKenna, Janie Dee, Ivano Turco, Stephanie McKeon, Liam Tamne, Tom Read Wilson, Lauren Samuels, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Jordan Luke Gage, Zizi Strallen and so many more.

The new release contains 32 (with 36 people) lay-in pages that you can easily put in your book on pages you would like to fit them in. Limited stock released. All pictures in the book are taken by West End photographer Danny Kaan (@danny_with_a_camera).

Danny Kaan says: "I always saw this project as just a one-off thing and when we were done last year, we thought that was it. But now I'm so happy to be bringing it back as it was the best project I've ever worked on and it will always hold a place in my heart. There were so many people who couldn't make any of the photoshoot days last year or who I've only recently met that I really wanted to showcase. So here we are again. I'm so proud we could do it this way because now it feels complete".

Sophie Ross says: "Dear Audience is a project that is so close to my heart and has brought me endless joy since we started to plan and create it. It's been wonderful to be back in the room with many fellow creatives, most of whom I hadn't met before, so it has been lovely to create new connections during this time. We're both so proud of this book and the feedback has been so heartwarming and overwhelming".

It has been almost six months since the book was originally released and now it is almost sold out. Dear Audience is a theatrical coffee table photo-book filled with exclusive imagery and personalised letters to the Audiences as well as showcasing arts-related businesses. This book is a celebration of Theatre and everyone who works in it.

Book and/or pages can be ordered here: www.dearaudiencebook.com