Exclusive Listen: Jeremy Jordan and More Sing 'The License Plate Game' From DEATHLESS

Tomorrow, Ghostlight Records will release Deathless: Original Studio Cast Recording – new indie-folk musical by Zack Zadek – featuring Jeremy Jordan (Floyd Collins, Newsies), Maia Reficco (Hadestown, “Pretty Little Liars”), and Nicolette Robinson (Waitress). BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to the track 'The License Plate Game' featuring Jeremy Jordan, Sara Kays, and Kevin Atwater.

In a world where the cure for aging and natural death has been released in America, Hayley Serling and her family take a road trip across the country to Niagara Falls to process the loss of her mother, and decide whether or not to live forever without her. A unique hybrid that features recording artists alongside actors, Deathless is a moving and intimate indie folk musical.

Deathless was produced at Goodspeed Musicals. The album features orchestrations and additional production by Justin Goldner and Zack Zadek.