Exclusive: Hear 'My Imagination' From TREVOR Original Cast Recording

The original cast album for the Off- Broadway hit Trevor: A New Musical is coming out on Friday, June 24 from Ghostlight Records.

BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at the album with a first listen to the song, "My Imagination" performed by Holden William Hagelberger, Ava Briglia, Ellie Kim, and Sally Wilfert.

The Trevor: A New Musical cast recording is currently available for pre-order at https://ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/TrevorPR

The cast album release will coincide with the filmed version of the Off-Broadway production on Disney+, released on the same day. Trevor features book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). The show was directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographed by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Trevor is based on the Academy Award-winning short film Trevor directed by Peggy Rajski, produced by Randy Stone and written by Celeste Lecesne. The album was produced by Kurt Deutsch and Matt Deitchman, with orchestrations by Greg Pliska.

A deeply moving and funny story of self-discovery and the power of acceptance, Trevor is about living your best life with a ton of passion... and a touch of pizzazz. It's 1981 in America, and Trevor Nelson is busy navigating adolescence in suburbia while dreaming of a life in show business. When an embarrassing incident at school suddenly puts him in the wrong spotlight, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path.

Thirteen-year-old Holden William Hagelberger from Sugarland, Texas was cast in the title role of "Trevor" following a process which included a national virtual casting call with over 1300 submissions. The 19-member company of also features Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

Trevor: The Musical - produced by Roy Furman, John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods - ran Off-Broadway at Stage 42 from October 25 to December 29, 2021.

The Trevor Project, founded by Peggy Rajski, Randy Stone and Celeste Lecesne, was also created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical. It is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. www.TheTrevorProject.org

Winner of the Jeff Award for Best New Work, the pre-New York Engagement of Trevor: A New Musical was presented by Writers Theatre in a special agreement with John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods through the Literary Development Initiative, with the generous support of David and Mary Winton Green, Glencoe, IL; Kathryn M. Lipuma, Executive Director.

