Exclusive: Hear 'D.O.A.' From THE LIGHTNING THIEF: ORIGINAL LONDON CAST RECORDING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







BroadwayWorld has the exclusive first listen to “D.O.A.,” performed by Paisley Billings and company, from the upcoming The Lightning Thief: Original London Cast Recording. The track appears on the new album from Center Stage Records, arriving in digital formats on Friday, November 7, with a CD release on December 5.

The recording captures the London production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, based on the novel by Rick Riordan, with a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill) and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Monstersongs). Produced by Michael Croiter, Rob Rokicki, and Ben McQuigg, the album features 15 minutes of never-before-recorded material and expanded orchestrations from the West End run at The Other Palace, directed and choreographed by Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day).

The London cast includes Max Harwood (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Percy Jackson, Scott Folan (Be More Chill) as Grover, Jessica Lee (The Hunger Games: On Stage) as Annabeth, Paisley Billings (Six) as Sally Jackson, Greg Barnett (The Duchess of Malfi) as Mr. Brunner/Poseidon/Hades, Joe Allen (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Mr. D/Gabe, Samantha Mbolekwa (Dear Evan Hansen) as Clarisse, and Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Heathers The Musical) as Luke/Ares. Ensemble members include Philip Catchpole, Morgan Gregory, Charlotte O’Rourke, and Alex Waxman.

The album presents The Lightning Thief in its most complete form to date, with updated arrangements by Wiley DeWeese and Rob Rokicki, musical supervision by Jeremy Wootton, and musical direction by Ben McQuigg. Highlights include the fan-favorite “Try,” new vocal arrangements for “The Campfire Song,” and enhanced ensemble harmonies on “Lost!,” “The Day I Got Expelled,” and the newly recorded “D.O.A.”

Following its West End engagement, the production has launched a UK tour. The release coincides with renewed interest in the Percy Jackson franchise as the Disney+ series returns this December and the 20th anniversary of the original novel approaches.

The Lightning Thief: Original London Cast Recording will be available digitally beginning November 7, with pre-orders open at orcd.co/lightningthief.