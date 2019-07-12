THE MUNY

Exclusive: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Muny's CINDERELLA With Mikaela Bennett, Jason Gotay, Ashley Brown & More!

Jul. 12, 2019  

Broadwayworld has an exclusive behind the scenes look at Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella at The Muny. Check out the photos below!

The cast includes Mikaela Bennett (Ella), Jason Gotay (Prince Topher), Ashley Brown (Marie), Alison Fraser (Madame), John Scherer (Sebastian), Stephanie Gibson (Gabrielle), Jen Cody (Charlotte), Chad Burris (Jean-Michel) and Victor Ryan Robertson (Lord Pinkleton). A spellbinding ensemble completes this cast, including Akilah Ayanna, Jack Brewer, Jordan De Leon, Emma Gassett, Samantha Gershman, Jeff Gorti, Katie Griffith, Juan Guillen, Julie Hanson, Michael Hartung, Joshua K.A. Johnson, Kamal Lado, Amanda LaMotte, Commodore C. Primous III, Payton Evelyn Pritchett, Mikayla Renfrow, Cooper Stanton and April Strelinger. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge and choreographed by Josh Walden with music direction by Greg Anthony Rassen.

The production team leading Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella includes scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Robin L. McGee, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer, wig design by Kaitlyn A. Adams. Production stage manager is Nancy Pittelman. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a new book by Douglas Carter Beane and an original book by Oscar Hammerstein II.

A magical evening awaits, but we mustn't be late! This Rodgers and Hammerstein treasure began as one of the most-watched television programs in history and was finally produced on Broadway in 2013, receiving nine Tony Award nominations. With winsome charm and irresistible fantasy, the score features shoe-in favorites, including "In My Own Little Corner," "The Prince is Giving a Ball" and "Ten Minutes Ago." "It's Possible" this timeless tale will have your heart soaring and prove, once and for all, dreams really can come true.

The seven shows in the 2019 Muny season are: Guys and Dolls (June 10 - 16), Kinky Boots (June 19 - 25), 1776 (June 27 - July 3), Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (July 8 - 16), Footloose (July 18 - 24), Lerner and Loewe's Paint Your Wagon (July 27 - August 2) and Roald Dahl's Matilda (August 5 - 11). For more information, visit muny.org.

Photos by Phillip Hamer

Mikayla Renfrow

Payton Evelyn Pritchett

Katie Griffith and Amanda LaMotte

Muny Kids

Ashley Brown

Katie Griffith, Amanda LaMotte

Alison Fraser

Payton Evelyn Pritchett

Katie Griffith, Amanda LaMotte, Payton Evelyn Pritchett

Muny Kids

Chad Burris

Muny Kids

Cinderella Cast

Muny Kids

Cinderella Cast

Muny Kids

Alison Fraser

Backstage at The Muny

Alison Fraser

Jennifer Cody

Cast of Cinderella

Stephanie Gibson

Stephanie Gibson, Chad Burris

Stephanie Gibson

Amanda LaMotte and Mikayla Renfrow

Mikaela Bennett

Katie Griffith

Mikaela Bennett

Payton Evelyn Pritchett

Victor Ryan Robertson

Mikayla Renfrow

Victor Ryan Robertson

Juan Guillen and Muny Kids

Backstage at The Muny

Emma Gasset, Commodore C. Primous III and muny kid

Backstage at The Muny

Cast of Cinderella

Jason Gotay and Michael Hartung

Cast of Cinderella

Samantha Gershman

Cast of Cinderella

Muny Kids

Muny Crew

Payton Evelyn Pritchett, Samantha Gershman and Amanda LaMotte

Alison Fraser

Mikayla Renfrow

Alison Fraser

Cast of Cinderella

Muny Crew

026 Akilah Ayanna

Cast of Cinderella

Michael Hartung, Mikayla Renfrow, cast of Cinderella

Sue, Kwofe, Denny

Michael Hartung

Victory Ryan Robertson, cast of Cinderella

Cast of Cinderella

Jennifer Cody, Alison Fraser, Stephanie Gibson

Mikaela Bennet, Jennifer Cody, Stephanie Gibson, Alison Fraser

Mikaela Bennet

Mikaela Bennet and Ashley Brown

Mikaela Bennet

Emma Gasset, Ashley Brown, Mikaela Bennett

Jennifer Cody, Stephanie Gibson

Ashley Brown

Victor Ryan Robertson

Ashley Brown

Ashley Brown

Ashley Brown

Cooper Stanton

Ashley Brown

Cooper Stanton, Ashley Brown, Mikaela Bennett

Michael Hartung

Emma Gasset and Cast of Cinderella

Muny Teens

Joshua K.A. Johnson and Cast of Cinderella

Muny Teens

Jason Gotay and Jennifer Cody

Muny Teens

Jason Gotay, Jennifer Cody

Muny Teens

42 Michael Hartung, John Scherer

Muny Teen

Mikaela Bennett

Muny Teens

Jason Gotay, Akilay Ayanna

Muny Teens

Cast of Cinderella

Muny Teens

Backstage at The Muny

Jason Gotay, Mikaela Bennett, Cast of Cinderella

Akilah Ayanna, Michael Hartung

Joshua K.A. Johnson, April Strelinger, Kamal Lado

Cooper Stanton, cast of Cinderella

Joshua K.A. Johnson, April Strelinger, Kamal Lado, Jeff Gorti

Jason Gotay

Mikaela Bennett and Cast of Cinderella

Emma Gasset, Juan Guillen

Jason Gotay

Backstage at The Muny

Jason Gotay, Mikaela Bennett, cast of Cinderella

Ashley Brown

Cast of Cinderella

Ashley Brown

Jason Gotay, Cast of Cinderella

Cast of Cinderella

Backstage at The Muny

Backstage at The Muny

Jennifer Cody, cast of Cinderella

Alison Fraser, Jennifer Cody, Stephanie Gibson

Muny Intern

Backstage at The Muny

Jason Gotay

Backstage at The Muny

Jason Gotay, Mikaela Bennett

Jason Gotay, Mikaela Bennett

Mikaela Bennett

Jason Gotay, Mikaela Bennett

Mikaela Bennett

Jason Gotay, Mikaela Bennett

Mikaela Bennett

Jason Gotay, Mikaela Bennett

Mikaela Bennett, Ashley Brown

Set of Cinderella

Jason Gotay, Mikaela Bennett

Jason Gotay

Jason Gotay, Mikaela Bennett

Cast of Cinderella

Jason Gotay, Mikaela Bennett

Backstage at The Muny

Cast of Cinderella

Victor Landon

Backstage at The Muny

Cinderella Cast

Victor Landon

Cast of Cinderella

Stephanie Givson

Cooper Stanton

Jennifer Cody

Ashley Brown

Cooper Stanton

Jason Gotay

Amanda LaMotte

Jason Gotay

Commodore C. Primous III

Mikaela Bennett

Cast of Cinderella

Backstage at The Muny

Cast of Cinderella

Audience at The Muny

Audience at The muny

Backstage at The muny

Stephanie Gibson and Chad Burris

Stephanie Gibson and Chad Burris

Emma Gasset, Jason Gotay, April Strelinger, Amanda LaMotte

Katie Griffith, Emma Gasset, Jason Gotay, April Strelinger, Amanda LaMotte

Backstage at The Muny

Mikaela Bennett

Backstage at The Muny

Ashley Brown

Ashley Brown

Backstage at The Muny

Backstage at The Muny

Backstage at The Muny

Jason Gotay

Jason Gotay

Ashley Brown, Mikaela Bennett, Jason Gotay

Backstage at The Muny

Commodore C. Primous III

Jennifer Cody, Stephanie Gibson

Muny Kids

Akilah Ayanna, Joshua K.A. Johnson, Katie Griffith

Mikaela Bennett, Jason Gotay

Mikaela Bennett, Jason Gotay

Mikaela Bennett, Jason Gotay

Mikaela Bennett, Jason Gotay

Mikaela Bennett, Jason Gotay

The Muny Crew



