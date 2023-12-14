Exclusive: Get a First Listen to 'The Cheese Touch' From DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL

Tomorrow, Friday, December 15, Ghostlight Records will release the cast album.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

Tomorrow, Friday, December 15, Ghostlight Records will release the cast album of a new musical based on the bestselling book and movie series Diary of a Wimpy Kid.
 
BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to “The Cheese Touch” performed by Lily Nicole Tolchin, and the Diary of a Wimpy Kid Ensemble.

Listen below!

Diary of a Wimpy Kid features music and lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, with book by Kevin Del Aguila. The show is based on The Diary of a Wimpy Kid bestselling book series by Jeff Kinney and 20th Century Studios. The cast album is produced by Alan Schmuckler, who provides orchestrations, with vocal arrangements by Schmuckler and Michael Mahler. The cast album is executive produced by Alchemation and produced by Alan Schmuckler and Kevin McCollum.Pre-save or pre-add the album at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/DiaryofaWimpyKid

The cast of Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical features Om Angarkar, Cody Braverman, Crede Cole Cooper, Michael Deaner, Winter Donnelly, Kai Edgar, Avery Espiritu, Corey J, Sid Kamat, Kylie Kuioka, Livvy Marcus, Soren Miller, Khadija Sankoh, Lily Nicole Tolchin, Colin Trudell, Samuel Li Weintraub, Norbert Leo Butz, Kevin Del Aguila, Sutton Foster, and Jessie Mueller.

Middle school, ugh. It’s the worst. But Greg is determined NOT to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. He’ll leave that to his weird neighbor, Fregley. Or maybe Greg’s best friend, Rowley Jefferson. But it’s not going to be Greg… no way. See Jeff Kinney’s popular character take center stage as Greg’s cartoon diary becomes a hilarious and heartfelt musical. Will Greg’s plans lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch? Grab a hall pass and don’t be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who actually survived middle school!

Jeff Kinney is one of the world’s bestselling authors; Diary of a Wimpy Kid books are published in 84 editions in 69 languages and have sold more than 290 million copies globally. The series has remained on the New York Times bestseller list for sixteen years since its publication and through the release of the eighteenth book Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer, which published on October 24 and became an instant No.1 bestseller. Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever, the latest animated movie based on the wildly successful books series is available now, exclusively on Disney+.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical premiered in 2016 at The Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota and was developed by Alchemation by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatricals.






