News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour

The production is on stage through January 26th, 2025 at Hennepin Arts in Minneapolis.

By: Jan. 22, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at touring production of the recent Broadway revival of Parade is now on tour across the United States. The production is on stage through January 26th, 2025 at Hennepin Arts in Minneapolis.

LATEST NEWS

Cynthia Erivo, Viola Davis, & More Join CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE Film
Exclusive Photos: First Look at PARADE National Tour
Video: Sneak Peek of SCHMIGADOON at the Kennedy Center
Interview: Christopher Lowell is the January 2025 Debut of the Month

The company is led by Max Chernin (Broadway Revival of Parade) and Talia Suskauer  who will play Leo and Lucille Frank. The case also includes Griffin Binnicker, Evan Harrington, Ramone Nelson, Jack Roden, Andrew Samonsky, Chris Shyer, Michael Tacconi, Alison Ewing, Olivia Goosman, Jenny Hickman, Oluchi Nwaokorie, Robert Knight, Prentiss E. Mouton (Broadway Revival of Parade), Danielle Lee Greaves (Broadway Revival of Parade), Ben Cherington, Emily Rose DeMartino (Broadway Revival of Parade), Bailee Endebrock (Broadway Revival of Parade), Caroline Fairweather (Broadway Revival of Parade), Trevor James, Sophia Manicone (Broadway Revival of  Parade), Trista Moldovan, Ethan Riordan, Brian Vaughn and Jason Simon.  William Bishop, Jerquintez A. Gipson, Brianna Javis, Benjamin Magnuson, Jodi Snyder, Eden Witvoet and Jake Ziman will be the swings. 

Parade is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.  

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Trevor James and company in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
The National Touring Company of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Max Chernin and the company in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Chris Shyer (center) and company in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Talia Suskauer in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Talia Suskauer in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Robert Knight and Ethan Riordan in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Jason Simon, Andrew Samonsky and Ben Cherington in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Jason Simon, Ben Cherington, Andrew Samonsky, Robert Knight and Ethan Riordan in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Griffin Binnicker in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Max Chernin (center) and company in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
The National Touring Company of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Jenny Hickman in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Prentiss E. Mouton and Oluchi Nwaokorie in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Chris Shyer, Alison Ewing and company in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Bailee Endebrock, Sophia Manicone and Emily Rose DeMartino in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Max Chernin in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Alison Ewing and Chris Shyer in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Chris Shyer (center) and company in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Olivia Goosman, Jack Roden and company in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Michael Tacconi in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Andrew Samonsky, Ramone Nelson and company in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Emily Rose DeMartino, Bailee Endebrock, Sophia Manicone and company in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Max Chernin and company in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Talia Suskauer and Max Chernin in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Andrew Samonsky and Evan Harrington in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Talia Suskauer and Max Chernin in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Talia Suskauer and Max Chernin in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Talia Suskauer and Max Chernin in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Talia Suskauer and Max Chernin in the National Tour of PARADE

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour Image
Danielle Lee Greaves and Talia Suskauer in the National Tour of PARADE

  




Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Parade Tour Magnet Parade Tour Magnet
Buy a Parade Unisex Logo Tee Parade Unisex Logo Tee
Buy a Parade Pin Set Parade Pin Set
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos