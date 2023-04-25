Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Exclusive: Broadway Legend (and Author) Chita Rivera Unpacks Her Life in the Theatre

Chita: A Memoir is now available where books are sold.

Apr. 25, 2023 Â 

Exclusive: Broadway Legend (and Author) Chita Rivera Unpacks Her Life in the Theatre The big day is here at last! The long-awaited memoir of the star of stage and screen, the legendary Chita Rivera-three-time Tony Award-winner, Kennedy Centers honoree, and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has offivially been released.

She was born Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero-until the entertainment world renamed her. But Dolores-the irreverent side of the sensual, dark and ferocious Chita-was always present center stage, and was influential in creating some of Broadway most iconic and acclaimed roles, including Anita in West Side Storyâ€š the part that made her a star-Rosie in Bye Bye, Birdie, Velma in Chicago, and Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Written in gratitude to her longstanding fans and with the hope that new generations may learn from her extraordinary experience, Chita takes us behind the curtain to reveal the highs and lows of one extraordinary showbusiness career-the creative fermentation, the ego clashes, the miraculous discoveries, the exhilaration when it all went right, and the disappointment when it all went wrong. Chita invites us into workrooms and rehearsal studies, on stage and on set as she works with some of the greatest talents of the age, including Leonard Bernstein, Arthur Laurents, Stephen Sondheim, Bob Fosse, Jerome Robbins, Hal Prince, Liza Minnelli, Sammy Davis Jr, Gwen Verdon, Shirley MacLaine, and many others. We also learn deeply moving, revelatory details about her upbringing and her heritage, and how they indelibly shaped her work and career.

This colorful and entertaining memoir-as vital and captivating as Chita herself-is the unforgettable and engrossing personal story of a performer who blazed her own trail and inspired countless performers to forge their own unique path to success.

What took so long to get Chita's life story on the page? "It was just time. I acknowledged the time," she explained to her longtime friend Richard Ridge. "When Patrick Pacheco [became involved] the decision was easy, because things roll so naturally."

Purchase the new book today and watch below as Chita chats with Ridge about how the new book came together. Plus- don't foget to get your tickets today to see Ridge and Rivera in action at BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration!







Video: How CAMELOTs Andrew Burnap Is Taking on This Seasons Most Legendary Role Photo
Video: How CAMELOT's Andrew Burnap Is Taking on This Season's Most Legendary Role
Just a year and a half ago, Andrew Burnap was accepting a Tony Award for his Broadway debut performance in The Inheritance. This season, he's back in a show that is perhaps even more epic than the last.
Video: Wayne Cilento Unpacks His 50 Years Onstage and Bringing DANCIN Back to Broadway Photo
Video: Wayne Cilento Unpacks His 50 Years Onstage and Bringing DANCIN' Back to Broadway
50 years after making his Broadway debut in Irene, Wayne Cilento is lighting up Broadway again with his dazzling revival of Dancin'. Watch as he tells us all about how he brought this Fosse classic back to life for a new generation of theatre-goers.
Video: Carl Moellenberg Opens Up About His Spiritual Journey to Broadway Photo
Video: Carl Moellenberg Opens Up About His Spiritual Journey to Broadway
Carl Moellenberg's story is one of overcoming enormous obstacles and changing course to find his passion and his true self to live joyously as a long-term survivor. It is a journey of many transformations: from Midwestern boy most interested in music to a fast-paced Wall Street career; from investment banking to a 13-time Tony Award-winner on Broadway; from overcoming several death-defying crises by finding healing, and inspiration from a higher being, and deeper spirituality. Carl hopes that his story will inspire others who face seemingly overwhelming obstacles to find their passion, their reason to live, and to find love.
Video: SHUCKED Writer Robert Horn Reflects on His Serendipitous Life in the Theatre Photo
Video: SHUCKED Writer Robert Horn Reflects on His Serendipitous Life in the Theatre
Tonight, Tony-winning book writer Robert Horn gets to add another title to his resume. His latest show, Shucked, is just hours away from officially opening at the Nederlander Theatre. In this video, Richard catches up with Robert at the Rosevale Cocktail Room at CIVILIAN to discuss some of his career highlights.

Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for BroadwayWorld, where he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge."Â His guests have included Chita Rivera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Gro... (read more about this author)


