Behind the Scenes: How TOFT Recorded THE OUTSIDERS for Future Generations

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, just last week the Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Outsiders was recorded onstage by The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, where it will soon be added to its Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT). We're taking you behind the scenes of the capture in this video!

"My hopes for the future of this capture is that once the Broadway production closes, which we hope will not be for a very long time, that future generations of aspiring actors, writers, directors, choreographers and researchers will be able to come to the library and see this production, learn from it and be inspired," said TOFT's Manager of Original Documentations, Wendy Norris.

The production will be accessible to view at the Library to any theater professional, student, or researcher. Nearly all available recordings are listed in the NYPL’s Research Catalog. The archive currently holds over 4,000 recordings of live theatrical performances and over 3,000 other titles.

Since 1970, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) has preserved live theatrical productions and documented the creative contributions of distinguished artists and legendary figures of the theatre. With the consent and cooperation of the theatrical unions and each production's artistic collaborators, TOFT produces video recordings of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre productions, as well as dialogues between notable theatre personalities. Learn more about how to access the archive.