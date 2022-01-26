Eve Theatre and Fledging Theatre to Present AND SO WE COME FORTH

Eve Theatre is again teaming up with Fledgling Theatre, NY, to present the second in a series of Apple Family Zoom plays, And So We Come Forth, by Richard Nelson. The series features the Apple family's discussions on a wide range of current topics and trends, including the pandemic and the ensuing economic, education and emotional issues.

According to Nelson, "Here can be a good reason to do a play in very difficult times: to share that in our confusions, in our questions, in our self-doubts and self-questioning; we are not alone."

And So We Come Forth was first produced by the Public Theater on its dedicated YouTube channel in July, 2020. It was directed by playwright Richard Nelson as were the first four staged plays in the series, That Hopey Changy Thing (2010), Sweet and Sad (2011), Sorry (2012) and Regular Singing (2013).

The Eve/Fledgling production of And So We Come Forth is directed by Scout Larken and features Kim Butterweck, Jody Held, Phil Lynch, Susan McNeese Lynch and Matthew Dalton Lynch. Brandi Hornbuckle is Production Stage Manager. This is Eve and Fledgling's third collaboration after producing Mrs. Cage by Nancy Barr in the fall of 2020 and What Do We Need To Talk About?, the first in the Apple Family Zoom trilogy last winter.

And So We Come Forth will be video streamed through www.showtix4u.com on February 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27. Tickets are $20 and the play is available for viewing for 48 hours after purchase. For more information and tickets, go to www.evetheatrecompany.com. And So We Come Forth is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing, Inc.