Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney to Debut EVAN + ZANE: CHRISTMAS at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - the new intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's "off-night hotspot" by The New York Times - will present "Evan + Zane: Christmas" on Monday, December 16 at 9:30 PM. Evan + Zane is a new band formed by award-winning actor/vocalist Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld," Across The Universe, Thirteen, The Wrestler) and Grammy-nominated guitarist/singer-songwriter Zane Carney (John Mayer, Avril LaVigne, U2's Spider-Man on Broadway). Buckle up and get ready for the most diverse, dynamic and wild Christmas show you've ever seen/heard.

Each unique Evan + Zane performance leans on Evan's charismatic, otherworldly vocals and Zane's film-score meets jazz-phenom brand of rock and roll. Audiences are promised a brand new set list every show because Evan + Zane carefully craft a specific theme for each city. Previous themes include The Color Blue, Disney Obscurities, Names, Psychedelia, Jazz, Jealousy, Halloween and more. You've never seen a cabaret quite like this. Evanandzane.com

"Evan + Zane: Christmas" will be performed at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Monday, December 16 at 9:30 PM. The cover charge ranges from $30-$75. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

