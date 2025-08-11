Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney to Join CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The West End production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club will welcome an exciting new cast next month. Beginning September 22, 2025, Grammy Award winner Reeve Carney will join the cast as the Emcee, with double Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Eva Noblezada as Sally Bowles.

They will be joined by Ian Charleson Award nominee Baker Mukasa as Clifford Bradshaw, Olivier Award winner Ruthie Henshall as Fraulein Schneider, Olivier Award nominee Robert Hands as Herr Schultz, and Lucas Koch as Ernst Ludwig.

Additional new company members include Joe Atkinson, Xavion Campbell-Brown, Olivia-Rose Deer, Anya Ferdinand, Danny Fogarty, Manu Sarswat, Tom Scanlon, and Eva-Rose Tanaka.

Continuing in the cast are Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, alongside Adrian Grove, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees, Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, and Lucy Young. Carney and Noblezada will play their final performances on January 24, 2026.

About the Cast

Reeve Carney returns to the West End after his run as Orpheus in Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre, a role he originated in both the National Theatre and Broadway productions. His credits include Tom Ford in Ridley Scott’s Gucci, Dorian Gray in Showtime’s Penny Dreadful, and Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

Eva Noblezada reprises Sally Bowles after playing the role on Broadway to critical acclaim. She originated Daisy in The Great Gatsby on Broadway, created Eurydice in Hadestown in London and New York (Grammy Award, Tony nomination), and was Tony-nominated for Kim in Miss Saigon. Her screen credits include Easter Sunday, Luck, and Yellow Rose.

Baker Mukasa’s credits include The Comedy of Errors (Royal Shakespeare Company, Ian Charleson Award nomination), Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, A Christmas Carol (Old Vic), and Standing at the Sky’s Edge.

Ruthie Henshall is a five-time Olivier Award nominee, winning for She Loves Me. Her West End credits include Cats, Les Misérables, Oliver!, and Chicago.

Robert Hands was in the original West End company of Come From Away (Olivier nomination) and has appeared in Mamma Mia!, Mrs Henderson Presents, Spamalot, and Witness for the Prosecution.

Lucas Koch is currently in Evita at the London Palladium, with past credits including Crazy for You, Choir of Man, and Kiss Me, Kate.

Note: Carney and Noblezada will not appear from October 22–November 5, 2025. During those performances, Joe Atkinson will play the Emcee and Marina Tavolieri will play Sally Bowles.