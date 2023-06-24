Eugene Wallace Releases Memoir HYSTERICAL MEMORIES

Eugene Wallace has released his extraordinary memoir, "Hysterical Memories." This captivating true story delves into Eugene's life, marked by the challenges of Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder, crime, addiction, and homelessness. Through resilience and determination, Eugene emerges as a celebrated chef, defying all odds and becoming an inspiration to many.

A gripping memoir that takes readers on a rollercoaster ride through Eugene Wallace's life of chaos, crime, and mental illness, ultimately revealing the power of resilience and the pursuit of a second chance.

In "Hysterical Memories," readers embark on an unforgettable journey through the life of Eugene Wallace. Despite enduring years of battling mental illness, Eugene's story transcends his struggles and offers a powerful testament to the human spirit.

Eugene's life was punctuated by numerous stints in rehabilitation centers, where he sought solace and healing. From a convicted drug dealer with a history of violence, including a shocking incident involving his own father, Eugene's path seemed destined for despair. He embodied the dark underbelly of drugs and crime, leaving behind a trail of chaotic encounters.

However, against all odds, Eugene defied his circumstances and emerged as one of the United Kingdom's most esteemed chefs. This memoir showcases his remarkable transformation, serving as an inspiration to those facing similar challenges and shedding light on the complexities of mental health and addiction.

Author Eugene Wallace offers a raw and honest account of his experiences, inviting readers into his world of hysteric memories. His candid storytelling captures the struggles, the triumphs, and the sheer determination that shaped his journey. Through his words, Eugene aims to break down stigmas surrounding mental illness and provide hope to those who may be walking a similar path.

About the Author:

Eugene Wallace is a convicted drug dealer turned prize-winning chef, whose life has been a whirlwind of incidents driven by mental illness. "Hysterical Memories" showcases his resilience and ultimate triumph, inspiring readers with his powerful story of transformation.

"Hysterical Memories" is a memoir that explores themes of mental health, crime, addiction, and the human capacity for resilience. It is available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats.

ISBN: 9781528920902 (Paperback) | 9781398407343 (Hardback) | 9781528922111 (ePub e-book)

Publisher: Austin Macauley Publishers

Publication Date: May 28, 2021

