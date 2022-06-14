Eric Bogosian's 1+1 To Receive Special NYC Premiere

Black Box Performing Arts Center's New Production of Eric Bogosian's 1+1 will headline The Chain Play Festival this July, as a special NYC Premiere! For the performance schedule and tickets, please visit www.ChainTheatre.org

This riveting three-hander, originally developed at Powerhouse/NYSF in 2008 and then first produced at Black Box PAC in 2021, explores how a modern woman can still rise and fall at the whim of the men in her life. In 1+1, an unsuspecting aspiring actress in Los Angeles makes a seemingly innocent choice that lures her into the lucrative world of internet porn, and her fate seems caught between the two men who couldn't seem more opposite yet might have more in common than first meets the eye...

"Though the piece seems to be about internet porn and one victim in particular, what I wanted to get at was a deeper examination of responsibility when two people share blame over bad actions," says Mr. Bogosian, whose first time back in a theater after a year and a half was for his own play at Black Box PAC in Englewood, NJ. "I totally support smaller companies and if this helps them out, I'm all for it. And I'm very pleased to have actors doing my work. I love these characters and want to see them come to life."

Eric Bogosian is known for his six solo works produced Off-Broadway between 1980 and 2000 (three Obie Awards, Drama Desk) and his play, Talk Radio (nominated for Pulitzer Prize and for the 2007 revival, the Tony award). For Oliver Stone's film adaptation of Talk Radio (in which he starred), Bogosian received the Berlin Film Festival Silver Bear. In 1994, Lincoln Center Theater produced his play subUrbia and the revival was staged at Second Stage in 2006. In 2010, he starred in Donald Margulies' Broadway production of Time Stands Still alongside Laura Linney, Brian Darcy James, Alicia Silverstone and Christina Ricci. In addition, Bogosian is the author of three novels as well as numerous plays produced outside New York City. In 2015, Little, Brown published his non-fiction of an Armenian assassination team, Operation Nemesis. Bogosian is also known for his work as an actor, currently seen in the television series Law & Order, Billions, and Succession. In 2019, he played "Arno" in the hit film Uncut Gems. Bogosian lives in New York with his wife, stage director Jo Bonney.

Black Box PAC's new production of 1+1 features Michael Gardiner, Katie North, and Daniel Yaiullo reprising their roles, along with understudy Danielle MacMath. The Production Designer/SM is Ilana Schimmel, ASM is Eva Burke, and Director is Matt Okin.

BBPAC's production has been praised as "a lustrous work of art" (BroadwayWorld) and "well acted, thought-provoking and uncompromisingly dark... Bogosian explores some big themes throughout 1+1. And this production... does the play justice" (NJ Arts).

1+1 kicks off The Chain Play Festival with the first performance on July 8 at 8pm. The headlining production can also be seen on 7/9 at 2pm, 7/10 at 2pm, 7/16 at 8pm, 7/17 at 2pm, 7/20 at 8pm, 7/21 at 8pm, and closes on 7/22 at 8pm. Tickets are just $22 and can be purchased at www.ChainTheatre.org

Black Box Performing Arts Center, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is based in Northern New Jersey. The collaborative group of artists pivoted during the pandemic and the organization has become NJ's incubator for world class playwrights. Following Eric Bogosian's 1+1, BBPAC's '21-'22 season has included new and under-produced works including The Cleopatra Club by legendary filmmaker Paul Schrader, Ode to Joy by Broadway's Craig Lucas, and recently the premiere production of Exposed by Beth Henley - who collaborated during rehearsals with the creative team via Zoom and made the trip from the West Coast to see the show and participate in a Q&A session. For more information on BBPAC, including classes through Black Box Studios (innovative theater education since 2007) and Shakespeare in the Park Bergen County (five summers of free shows), please visit www.BlackBoxPAC.com