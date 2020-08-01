Episode 14 of Tim Rice's GET ONTO MY CLOUD Podcast Will Feature New Songs From David Essex, Joss Ackland, and Elaine Paige
Plus, Rice will discuss Hal Prince's first thoughts on Evita, and more!
Tim Rice has revealed the guests on the upcoming 14th episode of his podcast, Get Onto My Cloud!
Rice revealed on Twitter that, in the episode, Hal Prince's first thoughts on Evita will be discussed. In addition, there will be songs from David Essex, Joss Ackland, and Elaine Paige.
The episode will be released Monday, August 3, and will be available wherever you listen to podcasts.
Get Onto My Cloud Episode 14 just recorded and will ship or drop or appear or turn up or whatever on Monday morning. Hal Prince first thoughts on Evita, songs from David Essex, Joss Ackland & Elaine Paige.@DavidEssexNews @elaine_paige @JossAckland- Tim Rice (@SirTimRice) August 1, 2020
In Get Onto My Cloud, Tim Rice talks about his career in theatre and music, his colleagues and friends (plus the odd foe) and sometimes roams off stage to discuss other important matters in his life such as cricket, astronomy, Sunderland FC and boxer dogs. He plays recordings of some of his favourite lyrics (not always the obvious ones) and reveals how and why some shows worked brilliantly and some didn't. Relaxed, casual, essential listening for musical theatre fans and historians.
Sir Tim Rice is an author and Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Emmy Award, Tony Award, and Grammy Award-winning lyricist. He is best known for his collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber, with whom he wrote Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Evita; with Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson of ABBA, with whom he wrote Chess; for additional songs for the 2011 West End revival of The Wizard of Oz; and for his work with Alan Menken on Disney's Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and the musical King David. He also worked with Elton John on Disney's The Lion King, the musical Aida, and DreamWorks Animation's The Road to El Dorado and Ennio Morricone.
One of the most celebrated lyricists in British popular culture, Rice was knighted by Elizabeth II for services to music in 1994. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is an inductee into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, is a Disney Legend recipient, and is a fellow of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors. The 2016 Sunday Times Rich List values Rice at Â£150m; the 15th-richest music millionaire in the UK. He is one of fifteen artists to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Paulson, & More in Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Series RATCHED
Netflix has shared the first look at upcoming new series Ratched! From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells t...
Doctors, Theme Park Visitors and More Weigh in on Disney World's Reopening
Vox has reported on the various opinions surrounding Disney World's reopening in the wake of the rising COVID-19 numbers in Florida, sharing opinions ...
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to News of PHANTOM Closing its London and UK Tour Productions
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to the news of The Phantom of the Opera closing its London and UK touring productions, in a statement posted to Twit...
VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Discusses Eliza's 'Gasp' and More About HAMILTON
Hamilton star Phillipa Soo recently called in to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show and spoke about Hamilton being released on Disney+, on being represent...
VIDEO: Watch Mandy Patinkin Happily Delete His Wife's 38,000 Unread Emails- 'Nothing Gets Me More Excited'
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody are at it again! This time the stage and screen star is taking a deep dive into Kathryn's 38,000 unread emai...
A 'Brand New Physical Production' of PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Run in the West End When Theatres Are Able to Reopen
WhatsOnStage has reported that a statement released from the Phantom of the Opera production, sent by spokespeople for Cameron Mackintosh, has confirm...