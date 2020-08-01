Episode 14 of Tim Rice's GET ONTO MY CLOUD Podcast Will Feature New Songs From David Essex, Joss Ackland, and Elaine Paige

Plus, Rice will discuss Hal Prince's first thoughts on Evita, and more!

Tim Rice has revealed the guests on the upcoming 14th episode of his podcast, Get Onto My Cloud!

Rice revealed on Twitter that, in the episode, Hal Prince's first thoughts on Evita will be discussed. In addition, there will be songs from David Essex, Joss Ackland, and Elaine Paige.

The episode will be released Monday, August 3, and will be available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Get Onto My Cloud Episode 14 just recorded and will ship or drop or appear or turn up or whatever on Monday morning. Hal Prince first thoughts on Evita, songs from David Essex, Joss Ackland & Elaine Paige.@DavidEssexNews @elaine_paige @JossAckland - Tim Rice (@SirTimRice) August 1, 2020

In Get Onto My Cloud, Tim Rice talks about his career in theatre and music, his colleagues and friends (plus the odd foe) and sometimes roams off stage to discuss other important matters in his life such as cricket, astronomy, Sunderland FC and boxer dogs. He plays recordings of some of his favourite lyrics (not always the obvious ones) and reveals how and why some shows worked brilliantly and some didn't. Relaxed, casual, essential listening for musical theatre fans and historians.

Sir Tim Rice is an author and Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Emmy Award, Tony Award, and Grammy Award-winning lyricist. He is best known for his collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber, with whom he wrote Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Evita; with Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson of ABBA, with whom he wrote Chess; for additional songs for the 2011 West End revival of The Wizard of Oz; and for his work with Alan Menken on Disney's Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and the musical King David. He also worked with Elton John on Disney's The Lion King, the musical Aida, and DreamWorks Animation's The Road to El Dorado and Ennio Morricone.

One of the most celebrated lyricists in British popular culture, Rice was knighted by Elizabeth II for services to music in 1994. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is an inductee into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, is a Disney Legend recipient, and is a fellow of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors. The 2016 Sunday Times Rich List values Rice at Â£150m; the 15th-richest music millionaire in the UK. He is one of fifteen artists to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award.

