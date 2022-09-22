Quick Silver Theater Company To Host Staged Reading of SON OF AN UNKNOWN FATHER

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 22, 2022  

In 2019, The Episcopal Actors Guild partnered with Quick Silver Theater Company for the Thomas Barbour Awards. Playwright, Reynaldo Piniella's play Black Doves was selected as the award winning play for the year.

On Sunday September 25th, 2022 at 8:00 pm, Quick Silver Theater Company will reconnect with Reynaldo on a free staged reading of his next work entitled, Son of An Unknown Father

The play tells the story of the first Black saint of the Americas, Martin de Porres. Born into slavery in Lima, Peru in the 1600s, Martin aspired to break through the chains of his bondage by devoting his life to the Catholic Church. But no matter how virtuous Martin was, nothing could break through the barriers of his oppression.

Until one day, Martin discovers he has the power to heal people with his bare hands. Suddenly viewed as the second son of God, people come from far and wide to meet the man with the magic hands.

Martin's burden becomes too much and he is forced to make a decision self-preservation or self-sacrifice?

The reading will take place at The Billie Holiday Theatre. To make a reservation, please click HERE

